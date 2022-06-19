Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence on NeNe Leakes Lawsuit

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has finally spoken out about the lawsuit former co-star NeNe Leakes named her in.

While appearing on “The Nightcap with Carlos King” Zolciak-Biermann addressed the lawsuit, with other former co-stars Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow by her side.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Kim Zolciak Says NeNe Leakes’ Lawsuit Claims Are ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘I’ll Deal With Her’

“[NeNe] knows what she’s saying is not true in regards to me,” Zolciak-Biermann said referring to Leakes’ claims that Zolciak-Biermann made racist comments. “That’s ridiculous, and she knows it.”

“I’ll deal with her when she’s done with them,” she said, referring to the lawsuit with Bravo “You can’t say things that aren’t true and try to defame somebody.”

According to documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Leakes filed a complaint against Bravo, Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal and RHOAproduction companies True Entertainment and Truly Original claiming they “foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”

Zolciak-Biermann is not being sued but was named as an example of the mistreatment with Leakes claiming Zolciak-Biermann’s “racially offensive and stereotypical comments” went “unchecked” for years and when complaints were made she was not fired, but given her own spin-off show, the outlet reported.

“Leakes is alleging the defendants violated federal employment and anti-discrimination laws and is suing for an unspecified amount to be decided upon during trial,” the outlet reported.

Joe Habachy, a lawyer for Leakes told the LA Times via email that “not a day goes by that NeNe doesn’t wake up with an onslaught of overwhelming emotions as a direct result of these unfortunate and avoidable occurrences.”

“Kim can be disrespectful as hell, that’s for sure,” she said in the book. “And we all felt that because she was white, she wasn’t held to the same standards as we were.”

Kim Zolciak & NeNe Leakes Reunited Briefly in November 2014 at the Atlanta Women’s Expo

On Sunday, November 14, 2021, both Zolciak-Biermann and Leakes attended the Ultimate Women’s Expo in Atlanta and shared the stage to exchange a hug, hold hands and say hello to the fans in what many fans felt was a show of a renewed friendship. This was before the lawsuit was filed.

When Whitfield asked Leakes about this while appearing on “The Nightcap with Carlos King” together Zolciak-Biermann said, “I mean Shereé, c’mon, we never know who we’re gonna get.”

Wu asked what she meant by that and Zolciak-Biermann elaborated on her thoughts.

“I never know if she’s going to be nice or if she’s going to be mad or … you know I never really know who I am going to get that day,” she said. “I feel bad for her.”