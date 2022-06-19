Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence on NeNe Leakes Lawsuit

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has finally spoken out about the lawsuit former co-star NeNe Leakes named her in.
While appearing on “The Nightcap with Carlos King” Zolciak-Biermann addressed the lawsuit, with other former co-stars Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu and DeShawn Snow by her side.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Kim Zolciak Says NeNe Leakes’ Lawsuit Claims Are ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘I’ll Deal With Her’
“[NeNe] knows what she’s saying is not true in regards to me,” Zolciak-Biermann said referring to Leakes’ claims that Zolciak-Biermann made racist comments. “That’s ridiculous, and she knows it.”
“I’ll deal with her when she’s done with them,” she said, referring to the lawsuit with Bravo “You can’t say things that aren’t true and try to defame somebody.”
According to documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Leakes filed a complaint against Bravo, Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal and RHOAproduction companies True Entertainment and Truly Original claiming they “foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”
Zolciak-Biermann is not being sued but was named as an example of the mistreatment with Leakes claiming Zolciak-Biermann’s “racially offensive and stereotypical comments” went “unchecked” for years and when complaints were made she was not fired, but given her own spin-off show, the outlet reported.
“Leakes is alleging the defendants violated federal employment and anti-discrimination laws and is suing for an unspecified amount to be decided upon during trial,” the outlet reported.
“Kim can be disrespectful as hell, that’s for sure,” she said in the book. “And we all felt that because she was white, she wasn’t held to the same standards as we were.”