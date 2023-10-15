NeNe Leakes Provides Tearful Update on if She’ll Remarry

Former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes doesn’t want to settle.

Leakes shared an October 9 episode of her YouTube series “Pillow Talk” where she opened up about what it has been like re-entering the dating scene after losing her husband, Gregg, who passed away in September 2021 after battling stage III colon cancer for over a year.

Leakes first described how a wave of grief came over her while at a doctor’s appointment. “You know when you go to the doctor sometimes they give you a clipboard and they tell you to fill out all this information and stuff. So I was filling out the information and they asked for my emergency contact and I got really emotional in the office. It came out of nowhere,” Leakes shared, starting to tear up as she spoke.

NeNe Leakes Has Considered Remarrying ‘Just So That I Have a Partner’

Play

Leakes said that she ended up using her son as an emergency contact, though she was emotional because Gregg had served this role in her life for so long.

“In the past, I have listed my husband as my emergency contact,” Leakes added, “So I started thinking and saying maybe I should just marry, whether I’m 100% happy with the person or not, maybe I should marry just so that I have a partner. A partner for life.”

Leakes went on to describe her thought process, saying that she and this hypothetical partner may not have a romantic relationship. “Even though I know the person isn’t right for me, I’m just thinking, having a partner for life, at least there’s someone. Maybe we have an agreement. This person would be there for me, and I would be there for them, during hard times, or medical times, or something like that.”

Despite her fears of not having somebody to put as an emergency contact, Leakes shared that the more that she thought about remarrying for the partnership despite not having a strong romantic connection, she came to the conclusion that this may not be the right path for her.

“I don’t really want to walk in that place. I don’t want to be talking to a guy or making an arrangement with a guy where you’re just my life partner for emergency stuff but there’s nothing else really. And I don’t really want that for myself,” Leakes added before drying her tears and moving on from the topic.

Fans sympathized with Leakes in the comment section of her YouTube video, with one user writing, “I started crying watching her breakdown. This vulnerability is so refreshing – it felt like, I was given permission to cry too. I lost my grandmother 5 years ago and I NEVER broke from it until today. Thank you Nene.”

“OMG Nene I’m watching this video and I’m an only child, not married and no children. My parents are deceased and I had a whole breakdown in the doctors office the first time I had to update my forms with an emergency contact 😢😢😢😢” another fan shared.

“as much as Greg loved you, i don’t think he would want to see you settle for anything less than a love like the love he had for you. Also, its so wonderful to see the vulnerable Nene. You are EVERYTHING!!!” a third fan commented.

NeNe Leakes Took a ‘Break’ From Her Boyfriend in Summer 2023

Leakes has dated since Gregg’s passing, having announced a relationship with fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh in December 2021. She shared at the time that Gregg had given her his blessing to date after he had passed.

Leakes and Sioh’s relationship did not last, however, as the former Bravo star confirmed in July 2023 that the pair were “taking a break” during an interview on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast. “Today, we are taking a break. We’ve been taking a break. It’s … things I’m not happy with, things he’s not happy with. It’s just not working at the moment. He is single so if any of the ladies out there want to holla at him, go right ahead,” Leakes said on King’s podcast.

