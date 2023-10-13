Go Ad-Free
How to Vote for 1st-Ever ‘Bravos’ Awards

Voting is open for the Bravos

Heavy/Bravo/YouTube Voting is open for the Bravos

Andy Cohen announced the first-ever Bravos, a Bravo award show to be held at BravoCon 2023, during the September 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, and the network revealed the nominees for the November 5 award show on October 11.

The winners of the first set of Bravos will be determined by a fan vote, and voting has opened for all Bravoholics at bravotv.com/thebravos. Fans have until October 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern to cast their votes, and are able to cast multiple votes, with a limit of one vote per day in each category.

Read below for a full list of nominees, and check back on November 5 when Bravo reveals the winners live at BravoCon.

The 1st Bravos Awards: Full List of Nominees

Here are the nominees for the first-ever Bravos. Click on a category name to be taken directly to its voting page.

  • The Vicki Gunvalson Gag Award
    • John Fuda having his chest waxed – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”
    • Emily Simpson drinking water out of her dog’s bowl – “The Real Housewives of Orange County”
    • Luann de Lesseps eating testicles – “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake”
    • Phil Brooks pooping and not flushing the toilet – “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard”
    • Aesha Scott putting in Captain Jason Chambers’ contacts – “Below Deck Down Under”
  • The Bunny Honoree For Most Iconic Bravo Item of the Year
    • Gizelle Bryant’s missing tequila bottle – “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”
    • Captain Jason Chambers’ disco helmet – “Below Deck Down Under”
    • Kyle Cooke’s tiny cowboy hat – “Summer House”
    • Robyn Dixon’s Bluetooth speaker – “The Real Housewives of Potomac”
    • Shereé’s SHE News newspaper – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
  • Rookie of the Year
    • Taylor Armstrong and Jennifer Pedranti – “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17
    • Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13
    • “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 cast
    • “Southern Hospitality” season 1 cast
    • “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” season 1 cast
  • BravoCon Follies: Song Of The Year
    • “Drive Back” – Candiace Dillard Bassett, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”
    • “Away in a Manger” – Lisa Barlow, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”
    • “Good As Gold” – Scheana Shay, BravoCon 2022
    • “Throw Us Away” – Drew Sidora, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
    • “O, Holy Night” – Erika Jayne, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
  • Greatest Shade Thrower
    • Karen Huger – “The Real Housewives of Potomac”
    • Dr. Heavenly Kimes – “Married to Medicine”
    • Lala Kent – “Vanderpump Rules”
    • Kenya Moore – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
    • Kate Chastain – “The Traitors / Couch Talk”
  • Who Said That? Award for Colloquial Excellence
    • “You’re a worm with a mustache!” – James Kennedy, “Vanderpump Rules”
    • “This neighborhood’s like really up-and-coming.” – Jessel Taank, “The Real Housewives of New York City”
    • “You can leave!” – Meredith Marks, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”
    • “I do not acknowledge ‘Sesame Street’ characters.” – Candiace Dillard Bassett, “The Real Housewives of Potomac”
    • “I’m on play all the time.” – Lisa Barlow, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”
  • Best Dressed…In A Costume
    • Ciara Miller as Karma Brown – “Summer House”
    • Tamra Judge as Heather Dubrow – “The Real Housewives of Orange County”
    • Whitney Rose as Little Girl – “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”
    • Garcelle Beauvais as Disco Diva – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
    • Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan’s Christmas In July looks – “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake”
  • The Dorit Kemsley Award for Chicest Bravolebrity
    • Chanel Ayan – “The Real Housewives of Dubai”
    • Ariana Madix – “Vanderpump Rules”
    • Sai De Silva – “The Real Housewives of New York City”
    • Marlo Hampton – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
    • Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Vicki Gunvalson Will Be Presented With the 1st Wifetime Achievement Award

In addition to the eight awards that are now up for a fan vote, Cohen also announced in the September 13 episode of WWHL that “the OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson will be honored with the first-ever “Wifetime Achievement Award”.

“The recipient of that prestigious honor will be a person who embodies Housewives,” Cohen said during Gunvalson’s WWHL appearance, “Somebody who’s willing to show herself as who she is and have fun while doing it. A Housewife who has exceeded our wildest imaginations. I am proud to announce tonight that the Wifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Bravos will be presented to you, Victoria Gunvalson.”


