How to Vote for 1st-Ever ‘Bravos’ Awards

Andy Cohen announced the first-ever Bravos, a Bravo award show to be held at BravoCon 2023, during the September 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live”, and the network revealed the nominees for the November 5 award show on October 11.

The winners of the first set of Bravos will be determined by a fan vote, and voting has opened for all Bravoholics at bravotv.com/thebravos. Fans have until October 26, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern to cast their votes, and are able to cast multiple votes, with a limit of one vote per day in each category.

Read below for a full list of nominees, and check back on November 5 when Bravo reveals the winners live at BravoCon.

The 1st Bravos Awards: Full List of Nominees

Here are the nominees for the first-ever Bravos. Click on a category name to be taken directly to its voting page.

The Vicki Gunvalson Gag Award John Fuda having his chest waxed – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Emily Simpson drinking water out of her dog’s bowl – “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Luann de Lesseps eating testicles – “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake” Phil Brooks pooping and not flushing the toilet – “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” Aesha Scott putting in Captain Jason Chambers’ contacts – “Below Deck Down Under”



The Bunny Honoree For Most Iconic Bravo Item of the Year Gizelle Bryant’s missing tequila bottle – “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Captain Jason Chambers’ disco helmet – “Below Deck Down Under” Kyle Cooke’s tiny cowboy hat – “Summer House” Robyn Dixon’s Bluetooth speaker – “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Shereé’s SHE News newspaper – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”



Rookie of the Year Taylor Armstrong and Jennifer Pedranti – “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 17 Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, and Jennifer Fessler – “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 “The Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 cast “Southern Hospitality” season 1 cast “Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard” season 1 cast



BravoCon Follies: Song Of The Year “Drive Back” – Candiace Dillard Bassett, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” “Away in a Manger” – Lisa Barlow, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” “Good As Gold” – Scheana Shay, BravoCon 2022 “Throw Us Away” – Drew Sidora, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” “O, Holy Night” – Erika Jayne, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”



Greatest Shade Thrower Karen Huger – “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Dr. Heavenly Kimes – “Married to Medicine” Lala Kent – “Vanderpump Rules” Kenya Moore – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Kate Chastain – “The Traitors / Couch Talk”



Who Said That? Award for Colloquial Excellence “You’re a worm with a mustache!” – James Kennedy, “Vanderpump Rules” “This neighborhood’s like really up-and-coming.” – Jessel Taank, “The Real Housewives of New York City” “You can leave!” – Meredith Marks, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” “I do not acknowledge ‘Sesame Street’ characters.” – Candiace Dillard Bassett, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” “I’m on play all the time.” – Lisa Barlow, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”



Best Dressed…In A Costume Ciara Miller as Karma Brown – “Summer House” Tamra Judge as Heather Dubrow – “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Whitney Rose as Little Girl – “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Garcelle Beauvais as Disco Diva – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan’s Christmas In July looks – “Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake”



The Dorit Kemsley Award for Chicest Bravolebrity Chanel Ayan – “The Real Housewives of Dubai” Ariana Madix – “Vanderpump Rules” Sai De Silva – “The Real Housewives of New York City” Marlo Hampton – “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Sutton Stracke – “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”



Vicki Gunvalson Will Be Presented With the 1st Wifetime Achievement Award

In addition to the eight awards that are now up for a fan vote, Cohen also announced in the September 13 episode of WWHL that “the OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson will be honored with the first-ever “Wifetime Achievement Award”.

“The recipient of that prestigious honor will be a person who embodies Housewives,” Cohen said during Gunvalson’s WWHL appearance, “Somebody who’s willing to show herself as who she is and have fun while doing it. A Housewife who has exceeded our wildest imaginations. I am proud to announce tonight that the Wifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Bravos will be presented to you, Victoria Gunvalson.”

