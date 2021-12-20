New ‘RHOC’ Star Slams Former Real Housewives

Dr. Jen Armstrong, CEO of Advanced Skincare Dermatology and Plastic Surgery, joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during its sixteenth season.

In a sneak peek for season 16, episode 4, which will premiere on December 22, the medical professional dissed some former “RHOC” stars who have undergone plastic surgery. In the clip, Heather Dubrow, who is married to “Botched” star Dr. Terry Dubrow, visited Armstrong’s home.

After taking a tour of the house, Dubrow asked the “Hardcore Health: Live Young!” author about working in “the anti-aging world.” During the conversation, the mother-of-four complimented Armstrong’s looks and stated that her clients must “want to look like that.”

“It’s literally the best compliment you could give me, people are like, ‘You haven’t done anything and you look good.’ I’m like, ‘I’ve done everything in this office,’” replied Armstrong.

During the confessional, the physician explained that she “want[s] [her] patients to look as natural as possible.”

“I want everyone to walk out of the office to be like, ‘Oh they look like they went on vacation.’ If they actually look like they’ve had work done then I didn’t do my job,” said the mother-of-two.

Armstrong then commented on the appearance of some Orange County residents, including former cast members of “RHOC.”

“There’s a lot of people in Orange County that look like cat muppets. I think some of them have been in this chair,” quipped the Bravo personality.

Dr. Jen Armstrong Revealed People Find Her To Be ‘Intense’

While speaking to BravoTV.com before the premiere of “RHOC” season 16, Dr. Jen Armstrong shared some information about herself.

“I was born and raised in Laguna Beach California, so I have been here my whole life. My occupation is that I am an aesthetic medical professional in Newport Beach,” stated the Bravo personality.

She then noted that she is “actively running [her] company and treating patients while filming.” The doctor also shared she is often described as being “intense.”

“I think a misconception is that I can come off guarded and cold when I’m actually sensitive,” asserted the “RHOC” star.

The Bravo personality also spoke highly of her “RHOC” co-stars.

“We have an amazing cast. The women are extraordinary, it has been wonderful getting to know everybody,” said Armstrong.

Shannon Beador Discussed Dr. Jen Armstrong in a December 2021 Interview

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in December 2021, Dr. Jen Armstrong’s co-star Shannon Beador revealed how she felt about the medical professional joining the show’s cast.

“I didn’t get to know her very well at the beginning. And my first impressions — and I’ve said this often — ballsy. Ballsy. A go-getter. But now that we’ve gotten to know her better, I really get along. I really like her,” said the 57-year-old.

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, Beador also shared her thoughts about “RHOC” season 16.

“It’s a bit of bumpy start, but I think that I’m in a good place. You know, I do have tough moments throughout the season, but I don’t know… I just, I feel that personally I’m in a good place in my life, so I don’t think I’m as reactive as I might’ve been in a few seasons past. So I’m more open to reconciling and not wasting energy on arguing. How mature is that?” said the mother-of-three.

