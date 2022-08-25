Fans React to Noella Bergener’s Seeking.com Advertisement

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Noella Bergener shared she and her ex-husband, James Bergener, were introduced on the website Seeking Arrangement, which is now Seeking.com, while filming the RHOC season 16 reunion. In the season 16 reunion special, moderator Andy Cohen asked the former model about the dating site.

“Seeking Arrangement is typically — I thought, forgive me, was kind of for more of a sugar daddy kind of thing,” stated the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

Bergener responded that “attractive girls and wealthy men is the standard” on the website. She asserted, however, that she “wanted to build a family and love this man.”

Bergener has appeared in advertisements for the company. A Reddit user shared a promotional video of the former Bravo personality on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“You’ve got to go on Seeking, you’re going to be amazed with the results. Trust me, I would know,” said the mother of two in the promotional video for Seeking.com.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About the Video

Several Bravo fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video of the RHOC alum.

“I absolutely love this for her,” wrote a commenter.

“I feel like the Seeking Arrangement… actually DIDN’T work for her?… 🤔Did Sweet James give her much of a settlement? They were only married legally for like a year right? I guess she did live the high life tho for the years they were together, flying on private jets and stuff,” commented a Reddit user.

“I think it over delivered, technically. The fact she got a ring from her arrangement at all is like the sugar baby dream and then she also got to be on a Bravo show from that marriage?!? I’m not sure they could’ve asked for a better ad for what they’re offering,” shared another.

“This is so f***** iconic – I love her so much. 🥰🥰🥰,” added a commenter.

“Good for her. Capitalize on what you know! 👏🏻,” asserted a different person.

“she IS the moment,” shared a social media user.

“Acting skills sucks,” stated a commenter.

“Yikes, i like her but this is embarassing 😬,” wrote an RHOC viewer.

“Agree. There’s something very dark about this,” chimed in a ninth social media user.

Noella Bergener Spoke About Seeking Arrangement in June 2022

While speaking to Daily Mail in June 2022, Bergener spoke about being a Seeking.com ambassador. She asserted that “Seeking is a chance to empower yourself and to find what you’re actually looking for instead of going on another disaster date.”

“I’m not the type of girl to just go to a bar, or have my orthodontist set me up,” stated the former Bravo personality.

She shared that she is “able to really empower [herself] to decide who [she] want[s]” when she uses Seeking Arrangement to find a potential partner.

Bergener then shared why she decided to initially sign up for Seeking Arrangement before meeting her ex-husband, who is the father of her son, James Jr.

“I hadn’t had sex in 18 months. I gave birth [to my daughter, Coco]. I was breastfeeding. I was busy, you know?I got to the point where I wasn’t gonna go to some bar and meet somebody. I wanted something where there’s a chance for a future – at least a connection,” said the reality television personality.

