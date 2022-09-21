RHOBH Star’s Daughter Asks for Help Following Painful Loss

Paris Hilton is asking for help from the public. The daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton issued a plea to fans to help her find a missing dog.

Hilton, 41, has long been known for her love of dogs. In 2017, W magazine reported that the reality star had five dogs, Diamond Baby, Harajuku B***, Princess Paris Jr., Prince, and Prince Baby Bear, and that the pups all lived in a two-story mini dog mansion on her property.

“It’s basically a replica of my house,” Hilton said in an interview with ABC News. “Inside is moldings and furniture and a chandelier and lighting and heat and air-conditioning.”

At the time, Hilton’s menagerie also included cats, a miniature pig, a pony, and bunnies.

But in September 2022, Hilton revealed one of her beloved pets had gone missing.

Paris Hilton Asked Fans to Help Locate Her Teacup Chihuahua, Diamond Baby

In an Instagram post shared on September 19, Hilton told fans that her teacup Chihuahua, Diamond baby, has been missing since Wednesday, Sept, 14. She captioned a clip of her holding the petite pup to reveal that the dog went missing during a move.

“I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open,” she wrote, adding that she enlisted the help of all of her family and friends to search her neighborhood in Beverly Hills.

“We have hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, a pet psychic, and looking into dog finding drones now,” she added. “I’m doing everything in my power to get her back.”

Hilton revealed that her heart is “broken” over the loss of Diamond Baby.

“I have been in tears, so sad and depressed,” she wrote. “I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side.”

Hilton added that she fears for her dog’s safety by making her plea public, but that she feels that so much time has passed that it is her only hope. Hilton has also promised a “big reward” for the safe return of her dog.

Diamond Baby is Very Special to Paris Hilton

In 2016, Hilton posted to Twitter to reveal that she got a new dog. “Love my lil #SupermodelPup!” she tweeted. “Still trying to figure out the perfect name. Deciding between #DiamondBaby or #Loveug. Thoughts?”

At the time, TMZ reported that Hilton paid $8,000 for the 4-month-old puppy, which came to her from the boutique dealer Teacup Puppy Paradise in New York City.

Fans have seen plenty of Diamond Baby over the past six years. The pup often pops up on Hilton’s social media accounts as well as the @HiltonPets IG page.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Hilton got Diamond Baby after her beloved dog Tinkerbell died. Tinkerbell was the Chihuahua that Hilton was always seen carrying on her reality show ‘The Simple Life.”

In 2015, Hilton paid tribute to Tinkerbell, telling fans, “After 14 amazing years together my baby Tinkerbell has passed away of old age. I feel like I’ve lost a member of my family…I will miss her & think about her for the rest of my life.”

READ NEXT: OG RHOBH Husbands Reunite for Business Deal