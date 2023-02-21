RHOBH Star’s Daughter Secretly Welcomed a Baby Boy

The daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton and her husband Rick Hilton welcomed her baby boy in secret, not even telling her parents that she and her husband were set to start a family.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Paris Hilton explained that she and her husband privately hired a surrogate to carry their baby and didn’t tell a soul about it until after the baby was born.

“My entire life has been so public. I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves,” she said of her reasoning.

Paris Hilton went on to say that she wore a disguise to the hospital to meet her newborn son and when she and her husband Carter Reum got the all clear to bring their baby home, they did so without telling anyone. They spent two days at home with their son and no one else. Paris Hilton’s parents didn’t find out about the baby until just before the reality star was ready to share the news with the world.

Here’s what you need to know:

Paris Hilton Announced Her Surprise Baby News in January 2023

On January 24, 2023, Paris Hilton shared a photo of her newborn’s hand wrapped around her own. “You are already loved beyond words,” she captioned an Instagram post that has received more than 2.5 million likes.

“It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy,” Paris Hilton told People magazine.

While hundreds of people left comments on Paris Hilton’s post, there was a comment missing from one person in particular; her mother, Kathy Hilton. However, the RHOBH star did provide a statement to People magazine on behalf of her and her husband.

“Paris and Carter, we know you are going to be the most amazing parents. We are so thrilled for you both! Thank you for this perfect addition to our ever-growing, beautiful family,” the statement read.

Kathy Hilton Previously Commented on Her Daughter’s Pregnancy Journey

In November 2022, Kathy Hilton spoke with E! News about her daughter and made some comments about Paris Hilton’s pregnancy journey that seemed to cause a disagreement.

“It breaks my heart because I know she’s trying and trying and I always say, you just relax. So many people, so many people, they struggle, and it doesn’t just happen like that,” Kathy Hilton said.

When TMZ caught up with Paris Hilton days later, she completely contradicted her mother’s words. “I don’t know where she got that. It’s never been a struggle at all,” she said.

Around the same time, Paris Hilton said that she and Reum were planning to start a family in 2023 — and that’s exactly what they did. “My husband and I always wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we’re [sic] always planning on starting our family in 2023,” she wrote, according to Page Six.

Interestingly, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s surrogate was already in her third trimester at the time — and the public had no idea. Paris Hilton hasn’t shared any additional photos of her son and she and Reum have not revealed their son’s name.

READ NEXT: Former RHOBH Star Involved in Terrifying Case of Mistaken Identity