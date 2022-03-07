Phaedra Parks Is Unrecognizable in New Wig

Phaedra Park stunned recently in new photos shared on Instagram where the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star showed off a bright teal-colored hairstyle.

In the first clip she shared, which appeared to be from her hair salon, Parks shook out her wavy locks while playing “Do We Have a Problem” by Lil Baby and Nicki Minaj. The hairstylist she tagged, Ja’Corean, wrote that Parks was sporting The Mink Wig:

Parks then posted another snap from a photoshoot with the new hair, captioning it, “If I step in the building. . . . .TRUST ME. . . it was by request #bigstepper.” Parks paired her aqua hair with a tight black bodycon dress. Here is that photoshoot:

A third photo with the same colorful hair and a different black Fendi outfit was shared on Superbowl Sunday and she captioned the stunning shot, “Just pushing through go #RAMS #LA.” See that photo below:

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Fans & Celebs Alike Shared Their Love for Parks’ New Look in the Comments

The Bravo star got a lot of love in the comments for the new hairstyle, with celebrity hairstylist Alonzo Arnold writing, “Yessss.” Parks replied that Arnold is her “muse.” Realtor Kendra Sanders wrote, “Phae Phae” with a series of heart-eyes emojis. Former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi wrote, “Yes girl” with fire emojis.

Nicki Minaj herself jumped in the comments with a series of heart-eyes emojis. One fan wrote, “You look good and sassy.” Another added, “You look gorgeous queen.” The comment section of Parks’ other two photos was much the same, with fans sharing their opinions on her hairstyle and color.

A few people weren’t on board with her new look though, as one person wrote, “Not for me but honey if you feeling it then hey.” One person wrote simply, “Ummm” while another just said, “No.” Another wrote, “I don’t like this hair color on you.” One person agreed, “It’s just this look in particular that makes me feel her stylist is trying to sabotage her. Phaedra is a classy, southern Belle.”

Parks Is Set to Appear on the Upcoming RHUGT Season 2

The former RHOA star joined the franchise for the third season in 2010 as an established attorney but was fired from the show after the ninth season. Her departure from the hit Bravo show wasn’t the end of her time on reality TV, however, as the attorney and mortician appeared on “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition” with her boyfriend at the time, Medina Islam. The two broke up in 2021.

Parks will also make her return to Bravo on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2 alongside other housewives all-stars, Dorinda Medley, Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson, Brandi Glanville, Jill Zarin, Eva Marcille Sterling and Taylor Armstrong. In November 2021, Parks described the RHUGT season 2 to Entertainment Tonight as:

A great interesting time. It was awesome. But ya’ll are going to love it because it is the epitome of everything ‘Housewives,’ the whole series is about, you know, very dramatic, very scandalous, a lot of secrets revealed, a lot of drinking, a lot of crying, a lot of screaming and of course, a lot of fighting.

READ NEXT: Below Deck Star Wants the Show Canceled