Andy Cohen Confirms Another Popular ‘Housewife’ Won’t Be Back

Andy Cohen has provided a small update on the new season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” On the February 6, 2024, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the executive producer discussed what’s to come on the franchise.

His comments came after Kandi Burruss announced that she will not be returning for season 16.

“I talked a lot about Kandi yesterday and I think Kandi’s leaving ‘Housewives of Atlanta’ is now having everyone saying, ‘Well, what is happening with ‘Housewives of Atlanta?’ Why aren’t we getting an update? What’s going on?’ and so, and I didn’t want to talk about it,” Cohen admitted.

He went on to say that some changes are on the horizon, but said that he didn’t have any more details to share at this time.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Confirmed That RHOA Is Getting a Cast Shakeup

Though Cohen was careful not to share too many details about what’s going to happen with RHOA, he did say that he’s knee deep into the casting process.

“I do want to say I’m not announcing anything, but we are on it and the casting is superb and it’s funny because I saw casting last week and last week I was thinking, ‘Okay, this is gonna be great. We have a sense,'” he explained.

“And by the way, now that we know Kandi is leaving, that also allows us to put other puzzle pieces together and figure out, ‘Okay, well, you know, where do we go here?’ and she’s a big loss, but I think, you know, it allows us to figure out the future and I guess this is me just saying I’m very excited about the casting that we have. Very,” he added.

Cohen also confirmed that Phaedra Parks, who parted ways with the franchise after season 9, will not be returning, despite ongoing rumors.

Kenya Moore Opened Up About the RHOA Cast Shakeup During a Recent Interview

As fans of the Atlanta franchise anxiously await some kind of announcement about how things are going to move forward, Kenya Moore has shared some additional insight.

“They were thinking about, after last season, recasting the show, figuring it out and it’s just taken forever. And so, we started making moves. She started doing other projects, I started doing this project. I’m working on Kenya Moore Hair Care… I opened a hair salon in Atlanta [and] I started focusing on other things,” Moore said on “The Tamron Hall Show,” according to Deadline.

During the interview, which took place earlier this year, Moore suggested that Burruss would be returning. “She is that girl,” she told Hall, suggesting that Burruss wouldn’t be let go by the network.

Another name that has been thrown into the mix is NeNe Leakes. However, Moore isn’t quite sure that the OG will make her triumphant return.

“I don’t know, I can’t answer that. That question has been asked a lot of times but according to our boss, that door is closed. But you know, you never know,” she said.

