‘Real Housewives’ Star Gets Into Physical Fight With Ex-Fiancé

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality Porsha Williams stars on the spin-off series “Porsha’s Family Matters.” TMZ reported that Porsha and her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley, who is the father of her 2-year-old child Pilar Jhena McKinley, clashed while shooting the show’s fifth episode, which premiered on January 2, 2021.

Porsha Williams & Her Ex-Fiancé, Dennis McKinley Were at Odds

During the episode, McKinley enjoyed his Mexican vacation by going to a tequila tasting with Porsha’s former assistant Dominic “Dom” Rahjee, her cousin Londie, and her current assistant Lauren. While at the tasting, McKinley confronted Rahjee about letting Porsha’s sister Lauren Williams know that the woman he had an affair with had been hired at one of his establishments. McKinley claimed that he had “cheated one time” while in a relationship with Porsha and was unaware she was working at one of the Cru locations.

Later in the episode, McKinley, Rahjee, Londie, and Williams’s current assistant joined the rest of the “Porsha Family Matters” cast for dinner. While enjoying the meal, the conversation from the tequila tasting was rehashed. Porsha shared that she appreciated Rahjee for informing her sister that McKinley had rehired “the same bartender that Dennis cheated on [her] with at his club.” McKinley’s mother, known as Miss Gina, got noticeably frustrated during the heated conversation.

After Porsha told Rahjee that both he and McKinley “have to wanna clear the air” for the issue to be resolved, Miss Gina chimed in, “Hopefully they cleared the air and we can move on to something else.” Porsha’s cousin Storm responded by saying “your son is the one who is still talking,” which angered McKinley.

“Yo, Storm, shut the f*** up bro. Don’t talk to my mama like that,” said the 45-year-old.

Porsha then called security to remove her ex-fiancé from the dinner table, as he had also spoken rudely to Storm the night before.

“See now, it’s escalating. Each dinner is getting worse and worse and worse. So now let’s end the conversation, and then you need to go,” said Porsha in a confessional interview.

Before McKinley and his mother left the restaurant, Porsha repeatedly told him to “go.” According to TMZ, as the argument intensified, “it appears Dennis lunged at Porsha,” resulting in her friends and family members attempting to stop the fight.

Storm Made the Claim That McKinley Had ‘Physically Assaulted’ Her on Twitter

Screen Rant reported that Storm, who had once worked for McKinley, “accused Dennis of assaulting her” while filming “Porsha’s Family Matters.” In a January 2021 tweet, which has since been removed, she wrote, “Dennis physical assaulted me in Mexico. I’ve been silent long enough. This man has sexually harassed me & now A grown a** 40+ year old man physically assaulted me in Mexico. I’m sick of it!” The publication also noted that the Twitter post featured pictures of her bruised face. According to Screen Rant, she also maintained that Rahjee had “harassed” and made her uncomfortable while she was his nightclub employee before she left the position.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in December 2021, Porsha spoke about the cast of “Porsha’s Family Matters” getting into a physical altercation while filming the first season.

“Sometimes with family, it can hit the fan. There’s no way you are gonna have real healing and coming together and a coming to Jesus moment and it ain’t gonna hit the ceiling and that’s what happened and that was a part of the process we were going through,” said the reality television personality.

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, the Bravo star also discussed her romance with her current fiancé, Simon Guobadia. She explained why they decided to get engaged just four weeks into their relationship.

“I met a man who was at the same place that I was at at the same mentally,” shared Porsha.

