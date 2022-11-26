Porsha Williams’ Wedding Dress Leaked During Instagram Live

Porsha Williams is married. The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star married Simon Guobadia in a traditional Nigerian wedding ceremony that took place on Friday, November 25, 2022, according to People magazine.

“I am ridiculously excited. I am just so ready. I’m not even nervous. I mean, I know I’m marrying the love of my life, and it’s just going to solidify our relationship and our family bond. I’m calm and excited,” Williams told the outlet ahead of her big day.

The wedding — which is the first of two — was held at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta in front of 250 guests.

Williams previously told People that that her wedding was going to be a “fashion extravaganza.” For the Nigerian ceremony, she wore a red dress designed by Lakimmy. The gown was “customary for an Edo bride,” according to People. Williams also wore a headpiece known as an okuku.

About two weeks before her wedding, Williams accidentally showed her red dress during an Instagram Live.

Williams Freaked Out When She Realized Her Wedding Dress Was on Camera

A couple of weeks before the wedding, Williams was doing an Instagram Live, showing viewers some new clothing items. At one point during the video, Williams turned the camera toward her sister Lauren, who was wearing a top but had put it on incorrectly. When the camera panned over to Lauren, however, Williams’ red dress was in full view.

It wasn’t until a couple of minutes later that Williams realized that her dress had been visible to the 2,000+ live viewers.

“My wedding dress was in [the frame]!” Williams shouted, after whipping the camera around. “Take it down!” she said. Someone was able to share a clip of the Live on Reddit where “Real Housewives” fans reacted to the leak.

“The moment she realizes and runs to the camera was so cute/funny. Felt like watching a cartoon,” one person wrote.

“Omg it’s beautiful! She’s gonna look amazing!!” someone else added.

Fans Have Reacted to Williams’ Gown After Official Photos Were Released

Following Williams’ wedding, People magazine shared the first official photos from the special day, and Williams was seen for the first time in her red dress.

“It was a huge undertaking. I personally chose the fabrics that they’re going to be wearing, including their head wrap, their gele. I chose all of the colors, everything,” Williams told People of her gown.

Fans took to Reddit to react to Williams’ look, and most people thought the dress was stunning.

“Portia is beautiful and that dress is just gorgeous. I wish her happiness,” one comment read.

“Love her or not, she is a stunning queen! Her personal evolution has been interesting,” another Redditor added.

“I know nothing about Porsha… or even what RH show she’s on, but this photo stopped me scrolling because WOW she looks beautiful,” a third person wrote.

“STUNNING! Wow. I LOVE When people honor their cultural roots. This is honestly stunning! Would love to know more about the traditions,” echoed a fourth.

