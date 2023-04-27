Ramona Singer Sounds Off on Her Bravo Future

Bravo has been looking at options to make a “Real Housewives of New York City: Legacy” show happen, whether as a full series or a short “Ultimate Girls Trip” style of show.

Ramona Singer, who was very outspoken about the initial Legacy show, opened up about the latest updates during an appearance on “Namaste B$tches.” She told co-hosts Teresa Giudice and Melissa Pfeister that she’s not sure what’s happening now but she knows for a fact that she doesn’t want to film a long show.

“I don’t really know what’s happening, I mean I do know they wanted to do the Legacy show,” she shared. “I’m at the point in my life right now, this moment, I don’t really wanna film for three months straight. So I would not wanna do any show for three months straight, I don’t care what show you offered me, Housewives or anything. I’m doing so much more in my life, been there done that. I just wanna take a step back.”

Singer was asked if she’d do a longer show if Bravo or Peacock offered her a lot of money and she said firmly, “No, I’m over it.” She pointed out that she started filming 16 years ago and now wants to focus on other projects, such as her newly launched podcast.

Singer said she’d be more open to doing a shorter trip with the other iconic RHONY ladies but said she isn’t committed to anything right now. “Maybe I would do it, maybe I won’t,” she shared. “I don’t know if it’s gonna happen or not happen. I have no clue about anything.”

Ramona Singer Said the New RHONY Cast Don’t Know Each Other Well

The “Namaste B$tches” co-hosts quizzed Singer some more about Bravo’s plans for RHONY and the reboot of the main franchise. She said, “My feeling is it was just… it was the first time they had a lot of different international people on the show and I think they wanted not to renew some people and to make no one upset, they decided to fire everybody. So they fired the entire show and they’re starting all new.”

Singer said she was hopeful that it would be a great show, although she mentioned that the group of women “don’t even really know each other that well.” Despite that, she said she has trust that the network knows what they’re doing.

The RHONY reboot was already filmed with an all-new cast, although a premiere date has not yet been set.

Ramona Singer Said She Shouldn’t Have Called RHONY Legacy a ‘Loser’ Cast

Singer previously expressed doubts about the “Legacy” show and shared back in October 2022 that it would be a show for “losers.” She asked, “I feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good?” while appearing on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast. “The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways. So now what? Are you gonna call it ‘The Loser Show,’ the ‘Loser Legacy’?”

Singer walked back her comments when they were brought up by Pfeister on “Namaste B$tches” and said she occasionally puts her foot in her mouth. She told listeners she shouldn’t have made those comments and they weren’t nice. The RHONY OG reiterated that Bravo “knows what they’re doing” and she was always treated well by the network over the past several years.

