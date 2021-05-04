PHOTOS: When Ramona Singer Was Spotted Kissing Harry Dubin

The “Real Housewives of New York” ladies just can’t seem to shake Harry Dubin, especially Ramona Singer.

Although the two are not currently together, in 2018, the two broke the internet after they were caught making out in a New York restaurant by TMZ. According to sources who told the publication at the time, Singer “hooked up with Harry in a lounge area of the hot spot, locking lips most of the night.” Since then, their infamous kiss has been a topic of conversation on recent seasons of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Before he lived the single life, Dubin was actually married to former “Real Housewives of New York” star Aviva Drescher. The two got divorced in 2005, and share a teenage son named Harrison.

Sonja Morgan Had a Lot to Say About Their Kiss

Sonja Morgan Says Ex Harry Dubin Cheated | RHONY | WWHLSonja Morgan from #RHONY expresses her displeasure with ex Harry Dubin and Ramon Singer making out and says that the reason she split with him was because he cheated on her. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens:… 2019-03-21T06:15:34Z

After the pictures of Singer and Dubin locking lips made their way to the internet, there was one person who was less than impressed, and that was Singer’s friend and RHONY costar, Sonja Morgan. During a March 2019 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Morgan reacted to the graphic photos. Morgan has a romantic history with Dubin, as she has revealed during previous episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“Oh my god! I was repulsed,” Morgan revealed at the time. “I mean, I don’t want to make out with Ramona and I don’t want Harry making out with Ramona. I’m not mad at Ramona, but I am so upset with Harry.”

Morgan continued, explaining why she was so upset with Dubin. “Don’t propose to me, don’t like throw rings at me. We dated 30 years ago, you cheated on me, okay? I broke up over that. Then you married Aviva, she threw her leg, you came back to me, and I went on a picnic with you on my show…”

Dubin Said That the Kiss Wasn’t What It Looked Like

Shortly after the photos were leaked to the press, Dubin told E! News that the kiss between him and Singer wasn’t what it looked like. “You know what? It was a half a second kiss,” Dubin revealed to the publication at the time. “It was not even a make-out kiss, it was just a regular kiss. It looks like it was a make-out kiss, but it wasn’t.”

Dubin continued, insisting, “We were just hanging out and, you know, I kissed her hello. That was it. It was a hello kiss.”

At the time, Dubin also maintained to E! News that he wasn’t dating Singer. “She is a wonderful person. She is an amazing person, a great friend of mine—and that’s it,” Dubin told the outlet. “We’re not dating.”

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York” premieres on Tuesday, May 4, at 9/8c on Bravo. This season’s cast will feature Singer, Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney, and newbie Eboni K. Williams. Bershawn Shaw and former RHONY star Heather Thomson will also be featured as “friends of” the show.

