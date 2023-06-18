Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Ramona Singer’s Recent Look

Ramona Singer shared a photo on Instagram on June 11, 2023, wishing her followers a great day but the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum’s appearance in the picture got mixed reactions from fans.

The longtime RHONY star captioned the photo, “Happy Sunday!☀️🧡” In the snap, Singer wore a pink floral printed tasseled off-the-shoulder shirt and skirt set from Ramy Brook and orange slide sandals from Steve Madden.

However, many fans flooded the comments with reactions to Singer’s frame, with one person writing, “Sorry-babe, it’s a no for me. The arm of the chair looks better then you’re legs. I don’t understand why we have to be so thin and the standard of this for women.”

Someone else wrote, “Please eat. This picture has me worried about you.” Other commenters criticized the RHONY alum’s fashion choice, with one person saying her outfit was “Not age appropriate.” Someone else said, “That outfit is for a 12 year old.”

Despite the criticism in the comments, Singer received some compliments, including from one person who said, “People judging out of jealousy she looks amazing. You all wish u look that good at her age.” Another added, “You look fab Ramona.”

Ramona Singer Is Currently in St. Barts Filming ‘RHONY: Legacy,’ the 5th Season of RHUGT

Singer jetted off to St. Barts along with her former RHONY co-stars, including Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon and Kristen Taekman. “We are going to shoot in St. Barts,” she told Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.” “We’re going to revisit that famous pirate scene where Luann got busted with a pirate. It probably won’t air until next year but it’s going to be fabulous.”

The iconic RHONY ladies are reuniting for the 5th season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” titled “RHONY Legacy,” but fans will have to wait to see it until after the 4th season of RHUGT, which was filmed in Morocco in early January 2023, is released on Peacock.

Singer has already started sharing a few photos of the trip, as she shared a series of photos on June 13 captioned, “Let the ultimate girls trip begin.” One of the photos featured Singer posing on her own, while others showed her with her co-stars Morgan and Bensimon.

Ramona Singer Spoke About Her Return to the Screen & Said ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Was a ‘Brilliant’ Idea

Singer opened up about her return to the screen for RHONY Legacy and said it was a “brilliant idea” by Bravo in her interview with “Housewives Nightcap.”

She said she was wrong to call the original idea of a “RHONY Legacy” spinoff show the “Loser Legacy” show and said she “spoke without thinking. Nothing Bravo does is a loser.” Singer explained that the best episodes in the history of the “Real Housewives of New York City” have been those featuring cast trips abroad, so the upcoming trip to St. Barts would also be “great.”

“To me, doing a whole show again for three months, 20 episodes, is too daunting for me,” she continued. “But now, just to go on a fabulous trip for one week, it’s like the perfect thing — it’s fabulous. I thought it was a brilliant idea.”

Singer recently launched a podcast with her daughter Avery Singer called “Turtle Time,” which she said was a good way for her to stay in touch with her fans and unpack stories from the Housewives universe and their lives now.

