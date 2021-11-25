Ramona Singer Claims Kenya Moore ‘Had It out’ for Her on RHUGT

Someone needs a glass of Pinot Grigio.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer admitted that she felt like Kenya Moore “had it out” for her while filming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“[Kenya], for some reason, she had it out for me,” Singer told the outlet on Nov. 11, 2021. “I mean, I’m going to break the fourth wall because we’re allowed to. The producers even said, ‘Wow, we’ve never seen anybody like this toward someone.’ It was difficult for me because I can usually handle anything.” On the first leg of the trip, Singer and Moore did not get off on the right foot, especially after Singer called her Porsha, seemingly confusing Moore with her costar, Porsha Williams. However, after the first night, the two seemed to patch things up, but there’s still more to come for fans. Viewers can catch “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” streaming now on Peacock.

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star Called out Singer for Her Behavior During the Trip

Singer didn’t just rub Moore the wrong way during the trip. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga also admitted that her friend was in the wrong when it came to some of her behavior on the trip, especially picking the rooms.

“[Ramona] was the No. 1 problem person when it came to the rooms and I reprimanded her as best I could and I definitely let her know that she was being rude and inappropriate and it’s uncalled for and she basically looked at me in her own Ramona fashion and said, ‘I don’t care, I get seniority and I get the room,’ and so there’s that,” Gorga told Us Weekly.

Gorga also added, “I was just curious to see if the different cities were going to kind of team up together. And what was interesting to me was that what I saw instead of the cities that came together in pairs teaming up together, it was almost, like, that’s where a lot of the conflict lied was between each other.”

Kyle Richards Said That She ‘Admired’ Singer

Even though many stars butted heads with Singer during the trip, Kyle Richards admitted during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that she actually “admired” the “Real Housewives of New York” star.

“I actually admire Ramona,” Richards told the outlet. “Yes, she has her moments, but I also have seen a lot softer side of Ramona, and a very sweet side of Ramona. She opened up a lot about some things towards the end of the trip, which explained a lot to me about Ramona, and how she kind of operates and why she does the things she does.”

Richards continued, “You have to wait and see, but I did get to spend a lot of time with her. She is a lot of fun, I will say. Yes, she offends people sometimes. I don’t know if she’s just very unfiltered and says things that are not appropriate, but she also makes me laugh — and I forgive when people make me laugh. I can forgive anything if you make me laugh. And she was really making me laugh. And we were always like the ones that were ready to go and have fun all the time.”

READ NEXT: Scheana Shay Gives Update on Her Current Friendship With Lala Kent