Fans React to ‘Iconic’ Video of Ramona Singer & Other Bravo Stars

Ramona Singer, Margaret Josephs and Marysol Patton were the guests of honor at The Studio at Mizner Park’s opening weekend in Boca Raton, Florida, and photos and videos of the “Real Housewives” trio soon began circulating on social media.

The three Housewives appeared to have a blast at the December 17 event, titled “An Evening With Celebrity Housewives.” One clip of the women got a lot of reactions from fans, which showed Singer, Josephs and Patton lip-syncing to the classic Christmas song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey.

Here is one clip of it from The Bravo Life Twitter account:

Ramona, Margaret and Marysol lip syncing “All I want for Christmas” idk why I find it so funny 😭😭 #RHONJ #RHONY #RHOM pic.twitter.com/Po9urPlqxU — The Bravo Life (@TheBravoLife_) December 18, 2022

All three reality stars posted photos of themselves together at the event, including Josephs who joked, “The jingle bells on tour.” She added, “Thank you @thestudioatmiznerpark for having us opening night, and to everyone who came out to see us!! Xoxo.” Patton commented, “Holidays With These Fun Legends.” Singer wrote on her own social media, “So much fun last night with these girls!”

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Many Fans Said They Loved Seeing the ‘Awkward’ Event

Fans were very complimentary of the reality stars’ looks for the event, with Josephs getting a lot of love for her red dress, but their lip-syncing got different reactions altogether.

Many people pointed out that Patton didn’t appear to know the words to the iconic song while others reacted to Singer’s dancing. However, while the Bravo stars were called out for the lip-syncing performance, a lot of the comments were lighthearted and humorous. “The way Ramona could NOT find the beat,” someone wrote with crying laughing emojis. Another wrote, “Marysol was carrying the moment,” and someone added, “Without [even] knowing any of the words. Iconic.”

One person wrote, “Ramona dances like a baby giraffe.” Another tweeted, “They need their own improv troop.” Someone else said, “Wtf event is this I need it televised.” One commenter wrote that Singer looked “so awkward in the best way.” Yet another said their favorite part was Patton “having absolutely no clue what’s going on.”

Marysol Patton & Margaret Josephs Are Still on Their Respective Franchises While Ramona Singer Announced Her Exit From RHONY

Patton is currently appearing on the 5th season of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” which is streaming on Peacock. She will also be on the upcoming 3rd season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which was filmed in Thailand in the summer of 2022.

At the same time that RHUGT was filming, Josephs was filming “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13, which is set to premiere in early 2023.

Singer, on the other hand, is not set to appear on any Bravo shows as she announced her departure from “The Real Housewives of New York City” after 13 seasons, Page Six reported. As fans know, the RHONY series is going through a big overhaul, with a reboot of the original show taking place with an all-new cast along with a “Legacy” edition featuring fan favorites.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’