Fans Hoping Ramona Singer Is Fired as New RHONY Cast Rumors Circulate

The “Real Housewives of New York” are on an indefinite hiatus with no official plans to start filming a new season, but rumors about a new cast have been circulating for several weeks.

A blind sent to the DeuxMoi Instagram account suggested that there will be three existing Housewives — Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps — two returning Housewives — Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley — and two new Housewives — Candace Bushnell and Crystal McCrary McGuire — joining the new cast.

A Reddit thread about the potential new cast was created on January 22, 2022, and several fans weighed in on the rumors. While a lot of fans are thrilled with the new cast, many expressed disappointment that Singer was rumored to be coming back.

Fresh off her stint on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” Singer seems to have Bravo staying power, no matter how many fans feel that it’s her time to go. And while there hasn’t been any kind of confirmation that Singer will be returning, some fans are already dreading the news.

Fans Are Using the Recent RHOSLC Drama to Reinvigorate Discussions About Singer’s Place on RHONY

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jennie Nguyen has been making headlines after some controversial tweets from 2020 resurfaced, according to Page Six. Several fans are calling for Bravo to fire Nguyen, though no decision has been as of yet.

The drama surrounding Nguyen has caused some fans to revisit their dislike for Singer, with many expressing their feelings on Bravo not making moves on either woman’s future with their respective Housewives franchises (yet).

A Reddit thread suggesting that fans who are rallying to get rid of Nguyen should also be doing the same in hopes that Singer is fired was started on January 22, 2022.

“Finally someone SAID IT. Ramona has been getting so much passes for the past years. But this current uncovering of racism across HW shows is a good thing—clean up your house, Andy,” one person commented.

“They should have gotten rid of Ramona ages ago, and absolutely should after this last season of RHONY. Her antics aren’t cute or funny, and everyone knows she a racist,” another person added.

“I’d love to see Ramona fired,” a third comment read.

Singer Has Been Accused of Racism, Though Bravo Cleared Her in an Investigation

Singer has been a staple on RHONY since its inception, and while some fans really enjoyed her in the first few seasons, her likability has waned in recent years, so much so, in fact, that some fans want her gone.

In the last season alone, Singer was accused of making a racist remark about her RHONY co-star Eboni K. Williams. At some point during the season, Singer was accused of saying, “this is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show,” according to Page Six. Bravo launched an investigation into the claim, but nothing turned up. Meanwhile, Singer denied making the remark when it resurfaced months later.

“I never said that. It’s a terrible lie,” Singer told Page Six in a statement. “It’s very disappointing that even after my name was cleared that people still want to slander me,” she added.

Fans have expressed concern about the network supposedly getting rid of Williams and keeping Singer.

“So they got rid of Eboni and kept Ramona. Keep pandering to the white racists, Bravo,” one Redditor commented.

“Was really hoping to see RAMONA GONE,” another person wrote.

“Stop trying to make Ramona happen,” a third comment read.

Other fans don’t seem too bothered with Singer’s return, if the rumors about the other women — especially Medley — are true.

“If Leah is gone I will watch again. Would be happy if Jill and Dorinda come back,” one person commented.

“I’m here for it just for Dorinda,” another comment read.

“I’ll f****** take it. Roll the cameras. I need Lu and Sonja back in my life,” a third person wrote.

