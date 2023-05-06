Ramona Singer Addresses ‘RHONY’ Reboot With Melissa Gorga

The original “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer shared her thoughts about the reboot of “RHONY,” which features an all-new cast, during an appearance on Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display.”

“I was just curious if you wanted to see the new girls or if it would annoy you,” Gorga, 44, asked Singer.

“It’s a different era,” Singer, 66, told Gorga about the “RHONY” recast. “Bravo knows what they’re doing.”

Singer — dubbed the “Singer Stinger” for her biting remarks — then told Gora that Bravo swept her and the original cast aside.

“I started the show. We were all icons on the show, and then for them to sweep us all to the side, and then put them all on, it’s like,” she said, trailing off.

Still, she wished the new cast well. “But you know what, they know what they’re doing and hopefully they’ll do well and listen, God bless,” she said, “there’s enough room out there for everybody.”

Singer said she won’t watch the show.

“Believe it or not, I don’t watch too many ‘Housewives’ shows because I don’t have time,” she said. “I’m busy. I’m very social, I go out. I like to read books and if I do watch TV it’s Netflix.”

Starring in season 14 of “RHONY” is Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield, according to Deadline.

The original cast featured Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Luann De Lesseps, Jill Zarin and Alex McCord. The group was later joined by people like Sonja Morgan, Dorina Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Kelly Bensimon, Carole Radziwill, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni Williams.

Singer appeared in all 13 seasons of “RHONY,” which aired from 2008 to 2021.

Season 14 of “RHONY” is slated to air via Bravo on July 16, per Bravo.

Singer Is ‘Happier’ Since Leaving ‘RHONY’

Singer feels more youthful since filming for “RHONY” stopped.

“Now that I’m not doing the show I’ve gotten so much younger looking,” she told Gorga. “I’m fresher, I’m happier, I’m calmer.”

Singer said she never participated in “RHONY” for the “fame” or the “attention.”

“I rather be under the radar and live my life,” she said. “I love doing the show and it was great in a lot of ways … but I don’t like the media attention, the press, and the people. I just don’t.”

As for whether or not the rumored “RHONY: Legacy” show will happy, Singer isn’t sure.

“I don’t know really what Bravo has going on and you know, they’re pretty smart, they know what they’re doing,” she said. “They’ve been good to me… so they’ll figure it out some way, someday.”

Singer Launched Her Own Podcast

While touring the podcast circuit, Singer has been promoting the launch of her own podcast, “Turtle Time.” Singer co-hosts the show with her daughter, Avery.

Singer and her daughter reflect on the “RHONY” experience and share updates on their current happenings.

“They bring the fun & laughs while sharing personal stories and anecdotes from life now vs life on RHONY,” their description on Podcast One reads. “The mother-daughter dynamic duo explore dating and relationships, lifestyle and wellness, finance and business, navigating reality TV and so much more. Plus, they welcome plenty of special guests along the way.”

The second episode of “Turtle Time” debuted on May 4.

Singer is also working as a New York real estate agent with Douglas Ellisman and is participating in a traveling “RHONY” show with De Lesseps and Medley. They are slated to do three shows in Texas over Mother’s Day weekend.