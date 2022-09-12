‘Real Housewives’ Star Joins New Reality Competition Show

A “Real Housewives” star has inked a deal to appear on a new FOX series tentatively called “Special Forces: The Ultimate Test.” The show was filmed in Jordan over the summer (2022) and is set to debut in January 2023, though an exact premiere date has not yet been released.

On September 7, 2022, Deadline reported that Kenya Moore was part of the all-star cast, that includes several other reality stars from “The Bachelorette’s” Hannah Brown to former TLC star Kate Gosselin.

“OMG I can’t believe I pushed myself beyond humanly possible. Beyond what I and we thought we could,” Moore wrote on Instagram after the announcement was made. “We all know there is nothing I love more than a good challenge. Don’t miss me push past all my limits when ‘Special Forces: The Ultimate Test’ premieres in January on @FOXTV! So honored to be amongst the incredible human beings and friends,” she added.

Heavy has reached out to Moore’s rep for additional comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Full Cast Includes Athletes & Other Entertainers

Producers brought on 16 celebrities to compete in this new series, which has been formatted similar to “SAS: Who Dares Wins.” The show seems to be a mix between “Survivor” and MTV’s “The Challenge,” but with an all-star cast.

“There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, quickly learn the meaning of ‘no guts, no glory’ – and no glam,” FOX said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

According to outlet, the cast will feature Anthony Scaramucci, Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B, Tyler Florence, Danny Amendola, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Mike Piazza, and Drew Pinsky in addition to Brown, Gosselin, and Moore.

The competition will force each of the contestants to test both their mental and physical strengths.

“Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance that I have ever seen. In many ways, it is more about mental strength than physical strength,” Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, said, according to Deadline.

“It’s an eye-opening glimpse into the most intense training in the world and gives a taste of the grit and bravery our armed forces show on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities,” Wade added.

Moore Was Recently on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

Moore is certainly no stranger to “Real Housewives” spinoffs and other television opportunities.

Two years after joining the cast of RHOA, she appeared in the spinoff “Kandi’s Wedding.” Then, in 2015, she appeared on “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “Millionaire Matchmaker.” The following year, she inked a deal to join the celebrity cast of “The Worst Cooks in America,” and, in 2019, she was on “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.”

In 2021, Moore joined the cast of “Dancing With the Stars,” and appeared on the very first season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

On August 15, 2022, DirecTV released its latest commercial starring Moore alongside Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice.

“You may not have won, but I’d say those performances deserve an honorary housewife title,” Moore captioned a post of the commercial on her Instagram account. Three days later, she shared a picture that she took with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“@_4dak good luck with your season! It was a blast working with you. Sorry I had to intercept your ball like that,” she captioned the post.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Makes Disturbing Claims About Co-Stars