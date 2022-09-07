‘Real Housewives’ Star Makes Disturbing Claims About Co-Stars

A “Real Housewives” star posted some bold claims on social media ahead of the new season of the franchise.

On Monday, August 29, 2022, Jen Shah posted a guessing game of sorts on her Instagram Stories. “Let’s play who did that RHOSLC edition,” she wrote, according to a screenshot supplied by Page Six.

Shah, who is part of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast, listed out six different things that she claims her co-stars have done — some of which were extremely serious.

The post spawned a Reddit thread in which some fans tried to figure out which cast member was responsible for which line item. Others, however, criticized Shah for posting the list on social media and accused her of deflecting from her own issues.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shah Claimed 1 of Her Co-Stars Called Her Son ‘the N-Word’

Shah’s post included some concerning things that she says her co-stars have said or done. She called out seven instances of things that she says happened, though she didn’t specify who may have done what or if any of the things came from the same cast members.

“1) Donated to ‘Ted Cruz for President’ campaign 4 times,” read the first item. “2) Said there are ‘different types of Black people’ … for example, ‘Black people from Compton are different from Black people from Salt Lake City (Note: My husband is from Compton). 3) Said ‘OMG you look just like Moana from the Disney movie. Your people have the coolest hair; Can I touch it?’ 4) Told me I should not talk about my mental health on the show or say I use medication for my depression bcuz it will be used against me,” Shah’s post continued.

Her last two comments were arguably the most concerning.

“5) Called my son the ‘N’ word. 6) Said ‘not to be racist or anything. But I like the big Black one best.'”

Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah have two sons, Sharrieff Shah Jr. and Omar.

Fans Reacted to Shah’s Post on Reddit

Shortly after Shah shared the post on her Instagram Stories, fans rushed over to Reddit to discuss what she put out.

“She missed the most important whodunnit off the list! 7) has been accused of running a nationwide telemarketing scheme targeting seniors and pleaded guilty to wire fraud,” read one comment.

“Yikes this is all really bad. and if you read this and your first thought is to bring up jen’s charges…just shame on you. seriously,” another Redditor wrote.

“I think maybe given her circumstances she should stay away from social media,” a third person suggested.

“Sounds like Jen doesn’t understand the seriousness of her pre-sentencing phase of the trial and social media. Instead of playing who said what maybe she should concentrate on her family, the huge fines she had to pay the victims and the IRS auditing years of personal and business returns,” another comment read.

“Shouldn’t she be more focused on spending time with her family before jail?” a Reddit user asked.

“The Essence of Distraction,” someone else added.

