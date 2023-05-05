RHOBH Stars Share Photos From Girls’ Trip to Spain

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast took a cast trip to Spain.

Days after the group teased they were flying out of Los Angeles International Airport on a mystery girls’ trip, RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomer Annemarie Wiley posed for new photos from Barcelona, Spain.

Here’s what you need to know:

The RHOBH Stars Shared Photos as They Filmed Outdoors

In a photo posted to Instagram by Beavais, the RHOBH cast members were dressed in sundresses as they walked hand in hand while walking along a pier. A second photo showed the women more casually dressed as they posed alongside a Spanish guitar player on a street decorated with colorful umbrellas above.

“Beautiful day with these beautiful ladies,” Beauvais captioned her post.

Minkoff also shared photos as the group posed together outdoors at Vivero Beach Club Restaurant. She also made note of the stunning architecture in the Spanish city. “Oh my Gaudí, I just love Barcelona!” Minkoff wrote.

While she did not tag their exact location, seven famous buildings designed by architect Antoni Gaudí are located in the Barcelona area, per Unesco.

Another photo caught the group dressed in dinner attire filming at Les Quinze Nitz restaurant in Barcelona. Erika Jayne was missing from the dinner in photos posted from the night.

Richards also gave fans a little look behind the scenes as she posed with Stracke and Minkoff along with TV producer Craig Turner.

This is not the first trip to Spain for some of the RHOBH stars.

In 2014, Richards shared photos from a family vacation to Spain and said she was “in love” with the country, per The Daily Mail. The RHOBH OG and her family toured Barcelona and spent time on a luxury 100-foot yacht in Mallorca, Spain.

The Real Housewives Cast Trips Are Sometimes Paid for By Bravo

Real Housewives cast trips cost a pretty penny—especially when housing a supersized cast such as the RHOBH ladies. In 2022, the cast members saved a few pennies when the cast traveled to Aspen, Colorado, and half of them stayed at Kyle Richards’ vacation house. But the fallout from the explosive trip cost the group dearly.

Bravo host Andy Cohen previously told OK magazine that Bravo sometimes foots the bill for the cast vacations. “The women take the planning of the vacations very seriously. And so it’s a case by case, but we have paid for them, yes,” he said in 2019.

The outlet noted that one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” trips was to France when the women stayed in a mansion for nearly $6000 per night. That’s a bargain compared to the season 6 cast trip to Dubai which came with a royal suite that cost a whopping $35,000 per night – and that just Richards and then co-star Lisa Vanderpump’s accommodations alone.

At the time, RHOBH star Kathryn Edwards reacted to the royal digs on her Bravo blog. “Walking into Kyle and Lisa VDP’s suite was like walking into something you could only ever dream about but never expect to see,” she wrote. “A-mazing!”

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Teases Co-Stars’ Messy Season 13 Behavior