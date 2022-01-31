Inside the RHOBH Cast’s Explosive Girls Trip: Report

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 cast members are on a girls trip, but their snowy destination may not be the only icy part of the situation.

A source for the @allaboutrh Instagram account confirmed that all of the cast members have been filming in Aspen, Colorado for their first group trip of the season, and also teased drama among the Beverly Hills-based ladies.

The RHOBH cast includes Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomer Diana Jenkins, as well as “friends of” the cast, Kathy Hilton and Sheree Zampino.

The RHOBH Cast Members Have Been All Smiles in Photos They’ve Shared, But Fan Pics Tell a Different Story

Several stars from the Bravo reality show have shared photos from the trip that has included skiing and restaurant dinners.

In a video credited to @socialsej and shared by Queens of Bravo, the cast appeared together during a night out for dinner on Friday, January 28. While that clip showed the cast laughing, something appears to have happened later that night. On social media, eyewitnesses have posted photos and have said some of the ladies were spotted arguing in public.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, a fan noted that Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff were filming in an Aspen coffee shop on January 29, hours after their night out to dinner, and that they were overheard discussing what went down the night before.

“Sounded as if Erika lashed out hard at most of the women last night especially Sutton with name calling etc,” the eyewitness wrote. “Other ladies said it got ugly and weren’t defending her … Diana and Erika have hit it off and Diana is latching on to her. Dorit feels bad for Erika and trying to help her out. Really seemed like there is beginning to be a rift between Erika and Rinna.”

According to posts shared on the @QueensofBravo Instagram account, an insider who was at the Felix Roasting Co. in Aspen as several members of the cast dined there claimed that Erika, Dorit and Diana left the house the ladies were staying at after the blowout argument. The insider claimed Erika had been drinking the night before and not only lashed out at Sutton but also reportedly told Dorit that some people have said the robbery that took place at her home in October was “fake.”

In another post, it was revealed that “a huge fight” took place on Friday night, which prompted Erika to pack her bags. The source alleged that at one point, Lisa Rinna accused the “Pretty Mess” singer of self-medicating with prescription meds and alcohol. The source also claimed a producer stepped in and filming stopped until the women made an agreement to stop the name-calling.

But the site also shared Instagram photos of Erika, Dorit, and Diana shopping together later and hinted at a cast divide by noting that the three women “don’t want to see the others and Erika has zero interest in talking to them.”

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais recently unfollowed Erika Jayne on Instagram according to Page Six, so there does seem to be something going on with the women. But to make things even more confusing, on January 30, Erika posted a smiley Instagram photo that showed her posing with Garcelle, Sutton, Crystal, and Rinna. “THIS is a good time,” she captioned the pic.

Bravo has not confirmed any of the rumors about the “Real Housewives” filming.

The Real Housewives Cast Trips are Always Filled With Drama

There has rarely been a Real Housewives cast trip that hasn’t resulted in some type of major blowout. When the RHOBH cast went to Amsterdam back in season 5, cast member Kim Richards got into a shouting match with Lisa Rinna as she brought up the star’s husband, Harry Hamlin.

“Let’s talk about the husband,” Kim said to Rinna during a restaurant dinner, per BravoTV.com. “Let’s not talk about what you don’t want out.”

After Rinna warned her co-star never to mention her husband’s name, she threw a glass of wine at her and broke the glass.

More recently, the RHOBH stars’ trip to Rome in season 10 resulted in a major blowout with then co-star Denise Richards after the cast blindsided her with accusations that she had an affair with Brandi Glanville. Denise famously left the dinner table and told producers to stop filming her.

And in season 11, Erika Jayne was in the hot seat during a group trip to Lake Tahoe that took place just as her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s legal drama began to public unfold.

As for the current cast trip, after Diana Jenkins shared a snap of her posing with Erika, Dorit, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika commented, “What a trip!”

“@theprettymess Never forget,” replied the RHOBH newcomer.

