Three Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Stars Come Down With COVID

It looks like COVID-19 has hit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

According to TMZ, Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley have all tested positive for the coronavirus. The source told TMZ that all of the women did not have serious symptoms and that they are now on the last leg of the virus.

In late November, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills paused filming for Season 11, as it was reported that some of the crew members had come down with the coronavirus, although they did not specify exactly who was sick. The cast had recently started filming the show for next season, which is expected to air in 2021.

This year, the cast is joined by two new cast members, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton, who is Richards’ sister. Former star Teddi Mellencamp announced on her Instagram page in September that she was let go from the franchise.

Kyle Richards Had Previously Said That She ‘Wasn’t Feeling Well’

Kyle Richards Instagram story pic.twitter.com/JUejwH3WIV — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) December 2, 2020

While Kyle Richards hasn’t yet confirmed herself if she has come down with the coronavirus, on Thanksgiving, she posted on her Instagram story that she wasn’t feeling well. Richards wrote, “Thank you @teddimellencamp for dropping off a Thanksgiving meal for my family (at 7am today) knowing I am not feeling well and unable to cook. Thankful for you my friend (my family is too).”

Richards has not posted a photo of herself on Instagram since November 21, where she posed alongside her four daughters in matching red pajamas. Richards’ caption read, “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and we haven’t even had Thanksgiving yet.”

During an April 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Richards spoke about supporting her family, particularly sister Kim Richards, throughout the quarantine and helping her stay calm. “Yesterday she was actually having a difficult day,” Richards said about her sister in April, according to Bravo. “She sent me a text and said, ‘I’m freaking out. I don’t feel well. Can you talk to me?’ She went through all her symptoms and I said, ‘By the way, everybody has those every day. We all think we have it every day. You’re fine; you’re having a panic attack, so I talked her through that.'”

Garcelle Beauvais Recently Spoke About the Production Shutdown

Garcelle Reveals She Spent Her Birthday Weekend In Quarantine Because Of “RHOBH” COVID Concerns! pic.twitter.com/Eqa7lO1WnJ — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) December 1, 2020

During a December 1 episode of The Real talk show, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais spoke about the production shutdown. “We shot for Housewives on Tuesday; Tuesday night we got home and found out a few people on our crew tested positive for COVID,” Beauvais explained, according to People.

Beauvais continued, explaining that she spent her birthday weekend in quarantine. “So I’ve been isolated,” Beauvais said while on the talk show. “We’ve done the right thing, we get tested so many times. We do all the protocols. We get tested at least three times a week, we get tested before we shoot, my kids get tested, I get tested — anybody who’s in my household. And you know, we did the right things. But at the same time, it just shows you that this virus, you can touch something. You know, it’s not necessarily just from people.”

During the episode of The Real, Beauvais also revealed that the show can begin filming again once everyone has completed a 14-day quarantine. Beauvais has tested negative for the virus.

