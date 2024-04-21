A-List Actor Reveals She Turned Down RHOBH Casting Offer

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is always looking for new talent, and what better place to look than the film and television sets right there in Hollywood? Actor Christina Applegate opened up about her past experience with the RHOBH casting team in an episode of her “MeSsy” podcast, co-hosted by Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

“I was asked to be a housewife for Beverly Hills,” Applegate said. “They asked me to be one probably 10 years ago I would say. And what’s funny is I ended up becoming really good friends with the executive producer of it because our kids went to school together.”

Would Christina Applegate Have Been a Good ‘Housewife’?

Despite turning down the network’s offer to join RHOBH, Applegate did end up asking her producer friend how he thought she’d fare on the series.

“He’s like, ‘Oh, yeah, we asked you.’ I said, ‘Chris, now that you know me, would I have been a fun “Housewife”?’ He’s like, ‘No, it would’ve been the most boring s*** I’ve ever seen in my life,'” Applegate shared, explaining, “I wouldn’t have shown up to any dinners. I would’ve been in my sweatpants, and I’d be lying in bed. What fun is that? No, none of that.”

Despite Applegate’s doubts about how she would have done on the show, on paper she would have been just the right fit for RHOBH. Were she to join the cast a decade ago, she would have been in the mix right around seasons 3 and 4 which filmed and aired around 2013 and 2014. This means she would have been joining fellow child actors Kim and Kyle Richards on the series (which the Richards sisters were still on together).

This also would have meant a high likelihood of Applegate being on the show around the same time as Yolanda Hadid and Brandi Glanville, two stars who made a big impact during only a handful of seasons on the show.

Christina Applegate is Done With On Camera Work

After a decade has passed, Applegate is even less likely to join the RHOBH franchise now if she were asked again. The actor has taken a step away from any on-camera roles after her 2021 multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

Applegate spoke about the decision in a May 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, telling the outlet, “I can’t even imagine going to set right now. This is a progressive disease. I don’t know if I’m going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working.”

In the same interview, Applegate revealed another big on camera opportunity she passed on during an earlier time in her career. She said, “I [didn’t] toy with the idea of [starring in] ‘Legally Blonde’ because it felt too fresh getting out of ‘Married…With Children’. It was very similar on paper. I started to read it and I remember calling them and going, ‘Oh, it’s too similar. Can’t do it.’ Um, big f***ing mistake. I’d have Witherspoon money! No, just kidding. You can’t imagine anyone playing Elle Woods other than Reese Witherspoon. I would have completely screwed it up.”