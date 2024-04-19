Tamra Judge’s Meetup With RHOC OG Catches Major Fan Attention

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge confirmed that season 18 had wrapped filming in an April 19 tweet, but it was one familiar face from Judge’s post that caught the most fan attention. Judge’s tweet included a video of RHOC returnees Alexis Bellino and John Janssen joined by an original cast member from the franchise, Jo De La Rosa. The three were entering a private room in a restaurant while Judge shouted from behind the camera “That’s a wrap!”

Tamra Judge Shared Photos With Jo De La Rosa

Fans were over the moon to see De La Rosa in Judge’s video, although it was not specified if she will be returning to RHOC for season 18.

“They brought Jo De La Rosa back too?! Omg finally… I can’t wait for this season 😭 😭 😭,” one user wrote in a reply tweet, while some fans simply responded, “Jo!?!???????”, “Jo!! Oh wow!”, and “Omg Jo!!!!”

“OMFG JO IS BACK JO IS BACK EVERYBODY ARGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH YES WE WON,” another fan wrote.

“Omg we have been begging for a Jo guest appearance for YEARS 😍 😍,” another user added.

Judge hinted at De La Rosa’s return to the series in an April 19 post, which included two selfies of Judge and De La Rosa with the caption, “Jo’s back in the mix. 🍊🤍 #RHOC.”

De La Rosa served as one of the first main cast members of RHOC, filming season 1 alongside Kimberly Bryant, Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough, and Lauri Peterson. The season aired in 2006, and De La Rosa remained a full-time Housewife through season 2, but left the full-time role afterward, showing up for guest appearances in seasons 3 and 4 of the series.

During her time on the show, De La Rosa was known for her relationship ups and downs with fiancé Slade Smiley. After the couple split, he went on to date RHOC star Gretchen Rossi, re-joining the show as their relationship progressed. The pair are currently engaged with one daughter, Skylar.

De La Rosa has since moved on herself, marrying composer Taran Gray in a May 2022 ceremony after the pair met about two years prior while swiping on the dating app Hinge.

Jo De La Rosa Reunited With RHOC Co-Stars at BravoCon 2023

Play

De La Rosa had the chance to reconnect with some of her RHOC co-stars, Bellino, Peterson, and Rossi, while in Las Vegas for BravoCon 2023. The quartet was brought onstage during the network’s first-ever “Bravos” award show to present Gunvalson with the inaugural “Wifetime Achievement Award” for her contributions to the franchise.

During their segment, Bellino took a chance to crack a joke at all three of her co-presenters’ expense, saying, “As the only woman up here that has not slept with Slade Smiley,” drawing a big reaction from the rest of the ladies on stage. Andy Cohen confirmed that Bellino’s joke was “off script” and not written into the night’s plan, though it was still left in the final edit when the award show aired on Bravo.

