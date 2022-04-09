RHOBH Star Slams Cancel Culture: ‘Get a F****** Grip’

Garcelle Beauvais joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during the show’s tenth season. The actress shared her thoughts about “cancel culture” during an April 2022 appearance on the “Las Culturistas” podcast, co-hosted by SNL star Bowen Yang and comedian Matt Rogers. During the interview, Rogers introduced a segment called “I don’t think so honey.”

“This is an iconic segment of the podcast where we take 60 seconds to absolutely rant, drag, rave about a particular subject in pop culture that you know, deserves it,” explained the “Q-Force” actor.

Beauvais shared that she wanted to focus on the concept of canceling people during her allotted 60 seconds.

“Cancel culture, get a f****** grip. We are human. We make mistakes, we are going to do stupid things. Educate us, don’t cancel us. It’s stupid. We’re human beings. We’re comedians, everybody please lighten up. Laugh with them, cheer them on. All they want to do is make you laugh. Stop taking everything so personally. Don’t hit anybody. Don’t cancel anyone,” stated the reality television personality.

The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress then asserted that she is “so sick of” cancel culture.

“Stop canceling people. We’re all human beings, you’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes, we’re going to continue making mistakes. Let’s love one another. Let’s show some grace. And if you can’t take it, get out of the room, quit following the person you’re sick of,” stated the mother of three.

She went on to say that she believes everyone “needs to lighten up.”

“Not everything is racist, not everything is controversial, just laugh a little bit, let’s have some fun!” said Beauvais.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Cancel Culture in 2020

According to Reality Blurb, Beauvais discussed cancel culture during a 2020 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I get it, people get upset at other people for things. But we can’t cancel people because of one thing. We’re human. We make mistakes and we say stupid things,” stated the “Coming to America” star.

Garcelle Beauvais Discussed ‘RHOBH’ Season 12

The twelfth season of “RHOBH” will premiere on May 11, 2022. While speaking to Celebrity Page TV in February 2022, Beauvais gave some information about the upcoming season.

“Let me tell you, this new season is going to be a doozy. I know there are a lot of rumors out there, people are seeing who is in photos together and who’s not and all that but it makes for good anticipation. There’s a frenzy to it. It’s really fun,” stated the 55-year-old.

Beauvais’s “RHOBH” co-star Kyle Richards shared similar information about “RHOBH” season 12 during a March 2022 People magazine interview. She asserted that the new episodes will be full of dramatic moments.

“A lot of seasons, we start up and we’re just catching up with the women from where we left off last year. But this year, there was so much going on with everybody right out of the gate, that it was just automatically drama from day one. It’s just so interesting how life is… people always say, ‘How does all this stuff go on?’” stated Richards.

The mother of four noted that season 12 will feature the aftermath of Dorit Kemsley’s October 2021 home invasion and the death of Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois Rinna.

“Everybody had all these crazy, different things going on. Lisa Rinna lost her mom, and I don’t know. Crazy lives make good TV, I guess,” said the “Halloween” star.

