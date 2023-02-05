RHOBH Alum Reacts to Winning a Poll About Receiving ‘Vicious Hate’

On January 28, 2023, a Twitter user called Reality By Ashley uploaded a poll on the social media platform, asking Bravo fans, “which housewife do you think receives the most *vicious* hate?” The options were “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Leah McSweeney, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, “Real Housewives of Potomac” personality Gizelle Bryant, and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Arroyave received 56 percent of the votes, winning the poll.

While recording a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave reacted to the results of the poll.

“Guess what, I won a poll, speaking of, let me accept my award here… so the award I won was who gets the most hate of any Housewife and it was between me, Melissa Gorga, Leah, and Gizelle, that’s it and in a shocking turn of events, I won by a landslide,” quipped the reality television personality.

The 41-year-old suggested that she does not mind receiving hate from Bravo fans. She noted that she has been able to pivot her career to be a successful podcast host.

“This is why I embrace the hate, in that same token, I got a text from somebody pretty high up over at another situation involving Housewives and they said ‘hey Teddi I just wanted to say congratulations you are officially the first Housewife that made the crossover into the podcast world and made it a success,’” said the mother of four.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Receiving Criticism

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2023, Arroyave shared her thoughts about receiving criticism on social media. She noted that she believes “there is a difference between criticism and hate.”

“I can take criticism but hate? When it comes to like my body or like an illness or my children, or whatever it may be, that’s when I just don’t have any time for it anymore, now I just feed into it. The lighter stuff, I’ll just clap back and I’m like let’s go,” said the reality television star.

The former Bravo personality also shared that she believes she has become more confident since exiting RHOBH in 2020.

“I think I really found my voice, I think when I first started on Housewives, you know, I was a shell of myself, and I think that maybe it’s through the podcast and all the other different things I have done or maybe just being comfortable in my own skin, now I don’t have that anymore,” said the 41-year-old.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Shared Her Thoughts About Negative Comments

On January 16, 2023, Arroyave took to Instagram to criticize individuals who have made unkind remarks about her appearance and personality. In the caption of the post, she explained that she has a complex relationship with social media as she has received hurtful comments.

“What I don’t understand is the need to leave negative comments attacking my face, my body, my person. I know we are told to just ignore, but why should we? Why shouldn’t we hold these people accountable for saying things they wouldn’t say to somebody in person. Things they wouldn’t want said to them or their mothers, daughters, or sisters. So I’m sharing this to say: just keep scrolling. Otherwise, maybe look in a mirror and ask yourself why saying something rude on a stranger’s page brings your joy,” wrote the RHOBH alum.