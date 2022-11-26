RHOC Alum Talks Shannon Beador: ‘I’ve Got a Lot of Dirt on Shannon’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd spoke about her former co-stars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge during an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” co-hosted by her husband, Rick Leventhal. While recording the episode, the former Bravo star revealed Tamra took issue with her after she spoke about her and her husband, Eddie Judge’s intimate life, on her podcast. Dodd claimed Beador’s boyfriend, John Janssen, had relayed the information to Leventhal. The former Fox News correspondent shared he regretted revealing that Janssen was his source.

“I was wrong for betraying John’s trust but the fact is Tamra and Eddie have both talked about their sex life publically on their show repeatedly. So for us to mention what [Eddie] said to John about their sex life – it shouldn’t be a big deal because they’re the ones bringing it up,” asserted Leventhal.

While recording a November 2022 episode of the “Rick and Kelly Show,” Leventhal read a comment from a social media user who did not approve of Dodd’s decision to mention Judge and Beador on her podcast.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Thoughts About Shannon Beador

During the November 2022 “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Leventhal shared a commenter was unhappy that Dodd had spoken about her issues with Beador and Tamra on her podcast.

“You put [Beador] and John in a bad predicament, now you are bashing her and Tamra on your podcast. Not cool at all,” read the portion of the comment.

Dodd responded by claiming that Beador recently decided to stop speaking to her. She referenced that they had maintained their friendship after Dodd’s departure from RHOC following season 15. The 47-year-old also suggested Beador’s rekindled friendships with Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are not authentic.

“First of all, Shannon is not my friend okay? When I was talking to Shannon, I tried to get Vicki and I tried to get Tamra together okay? And Shannon didn’t want to have anything to do with them. All of the sudden now they are thrown in the mix and now she wants to talk to them because it’s her bread and butter,” said Dodd.

She then asserted that Beador “ghosted [her]” after she apologized for Leventhal’s comments about Janssen. She also claimed she is privy to information about Beador that she will not publically share.

“Listen, I’ve got a lot of dirt on Shannon. A lot. Okay. I haven’t said anything, except okay, maybe I talked about the Instagram, who cares but I don’t talk about what really goes on in her life, which, okay, so,” said the reality television personality.

The mother of one also claimed that Judge ceased contact with her. She referenced that the Vena CBD founder accused Beador of ending their friendship after she was fired from RHOC in 2020.

“The very thing that Tamra got mad about Shannon, is what Tamra did to me,” said Dodd.

Shannon Beador Addressed Claims She ‘Ghosted’ Tamra Judge

As fans are aware, Judge returned to the RHOC cast for the show’s upcoming seventeenth season. While recording an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, the mother of four interviewed a few of her co-stars. During the interview, Arroyave inquired why Beador stopped speaking to Judge after her RHOC departure. The Real for Real founder refuted Judge’s claims.

“I didn’t ghost her, no… And I have the texts to prove it,” replied the mother of three.

Judge then shared they discussed the issue during the upcoming seventeenth season of RHOC.

