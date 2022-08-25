RHOC Star on Lisa Rinna: ‘She Has a Little Bit of Mean Running Through Her’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, Lisa Rinna has had issues with her castmate Sutton Stracke. During season 12, episode 14, the “Melrose Place” actress got into a heated conversation with the Georgia native at Dorit Kemsley’s charity dinner. She later asserted that she had an intense reaction because she had been grieving the loss of her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November 2021.

Rinna seemed to address criticism from fans in a brief TikTok video.

“I feel like everybody’s extra sensitive. I mean call me crazy but I think I’ve been meaner before this season,” said the reality television personality in the video, uploaded on August 22, 2022.

While recording the August 22 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge shared their thoughts about Rinna’s TikTok post.

Tamra Judge Shared Her Thoughts About Lisa Rinna

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Judge suggested that she did not approve of Rinna’s comments in her TikTok upload.

“You can’t go on and say ‘I’m being mean because I’m emotional and I’m going through the loss of my mom but I’ve been meaner,’” said the RHOC star.

Arroyave then shared that she believes Rinna is “saying in the big scheme of the things she has done on Housewives, this isn’t the worst she’s behaved.” She then referenced that the “Days of our Lives” star was criticized for how she treated her former co-stars, Kim Richards and Yolanda Hadid.

“I didn’t watch this season but the stuff with Yolanda that was a rough season. I think the season with Kim was rough… Like right now, I’m not discrediting it, she’s really having at it at Sutton but she’s not really accusing Sutton of anything, which in the grand scheme of things is less mean,” stated Arroyave.

Judge chimed in that she believes Rinna can be mean at times.

“Lisa, Lisa, Lisa, she has a little bit of mean running through her, always, every season. And I’m here for it. And that’s what makes her a good Housewife,” stated the reality television personality.

Lisa Rinna’s Co-Stars Spoke About Her Behavior

During an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Rinna’s co-stars shared their thoughts about her behavior in season 12, episode 14. For instance, Crystal Kung Minkoff likened her reaction to how she responded when her father was about to pass away in 2018.

“I hope it was cathartic for her. I mean I remember when my dad – it was actually before he died, he was passing, and [my brother] Jeff and I went outside and we just started screaming in the streets, all of our emotions — and I remember thinking that like maybe that’s what she’s going through right now,” shared Minkoff.

Kyle Richards also suggested that she was initially alarmed by Rinna’s behavior.

“When that whole situation happened with Rinna and Sutton, it was really shocking even for us. Rinna really lost it in that moment. First I’m thinking don’t do this, what the h*** are you doing, what is going on? And then when she is sobbing, we are reminded that she just lost her mom,” stated Richards.

New episodes of RHOBH air Wednesdays on Bravo.

