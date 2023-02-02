RHONJ Alum Talks Jackie Goldschneider: ‘Stop With the B*******’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola appeared on the December 31, 2022, episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast hosted by David Yontef. While recording the podcast episode, the 61-year-old mentioned that Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted to “a friend of” for RHONJ season 13. She referenced that the mother of four shared that she has a less significant presence on the Bravo franchise because she “wasn’t sure how to balance the time commitment for the show with [her eating disorder] recovery” in a December 2022 interview with People magazine. While speaking to the publication, Goldschneider shared that Bravo executives understood her concern and opted to make her “a friend of” on the series.

DePaola shared that she believed Goldschneider “didn’t want to be demoted” and asserted “she is not glad” about her new position. She also claimed that the decision was not her choice. In addition, the Posche owner stated that she thinks Bravo did not “want to be responsible for her eating disorder.”

“[Goldschneider] had to be demoted anyway, she wasn’t bringing anything more to the table. She should have just said nothing and said ‘listen, I’m grateful to be a friend, I’m grateful for that, it’s a great platform,’ that’s it. Speak the truth, stop with the b*****,” said the former Bravo star.

Yontef agreed with the RHONJ alum and shared that he believed Bravo executives wanted to spotlight the show’s new cast members, Danielle Cabral, 37, and Rachel Fuda, 31.

“I think Jackie was demoted ‘cause we are bringing in young blood, literally young,” said the podcast host.

Jackie Goldschneider Shared She Appreciated Support From Fans

During an August 2022 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Goldschneider acknowledged that fans showed their support when rumors of her demotion emerged. She shared she appreciated the kind words she received as she has not always been a fan favorite.

“It felt really nice because I’ve had my ups and downs over the years with the fans but to see I mean it was like nine out of every 10 comments were supportive so it was really – it felt so nice and to know that you did a good job and people connected to you and wanted to see you full time,” said the RHONJ personality.

Jackie Goldschneider Revealed Her Eating Disorder Recovery Has Been Difficult

In the “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Goldschneider gave an update on her eating disorder recovery. The reality television personality asserted that she is “a million times healthier than [she] was last year.” She clarified that repairing her “relationship with food” has been difficult.

“It’s hard for me to break some habits, but I am eating so much more and so many great foods and I’m working with a medical nutritionist and I’ve gained a pretty significant amount of weight for me and that’s hard for me to deal with it,” explained the RHONJ star.

Jackie Goldschneider Spoke About Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga’s Feud

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Goldschneider discussed the drama surrounding her castmate Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. She suggested she found navigating their feud to be difficult, as she would like to maintain her friendships with both of them.

“I want to be a good friend to Melissa, but I’ve also worked hard to have a good relationship with Teresa and so I don’t want to cause any rifts when I’m not in the middle of the fight,” explained the mother of four.

The thirteenth season of RHONJ is set to premiere on February 7, 2023.