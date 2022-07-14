RHONJ Alum Talks Teresa Giudice’s Fiance: ‘People Are Mortified for Teresa’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice intends to marry her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas in August 2022. Ruelas often posts inspirational videos on Instagram. For instance, on July 8, the father of two shared his thoughts about forgiveness with his social media followers. Former “RHONJ” personality Kim DePaola discussed Ruelas’ videos during a July 2022 interview with the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast.

“This Luis Ruelas – I can’t with him. I can’t. His videos are so embarrassing. I mean I don’t know what to say anymore,” said DePaola. “I just don’t know – everyone, I see them myself, but everyone keeps sending me these videos, people are mortified for him. And people are mortified for Teresa because they are like – and then there’s rumors that he’s telling her what to eat at restaurants because she’s gaining weight. You can’t with this stuff.”

Kim DePaola Spoke About Margaret Josephs

During the “Behind The Velvet Rope” episode, DePaola mentioned that “RHONJ” star Margaret Josephs now seems supportive of Ruelas. As fans are aware, the fashion designer questioned the father of two after learning he had abuse allegations against him during season 12. DePaola also noted that Josephs was invited to Giudice’s upcoming nuptials.

“Margaret, we were really rooting for you last season. We were rooting for you. We were saying wow, she’s standing up for herself. And now all of the sudden you went from that to – I don’t want to be mean – but kiss a**, I mean you could be – there’s a happy medium here, there’s a happy medium. You don’t have to kiss a** and like every single little thing just because you got invited to the wedding,” stated the former “RHONJ” personality.

She also claimed that Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding will be filmed for Bravo.

“You got invited to the wedding because they are filming it. You think they would have invited you if they weren’t filming it?” asked DePaola.

Margaret Josephs Discussed Luis Ruelas in May 2022

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, Giudice acknowledged that Josephs was on her wedding guest list. During the interview, Ruelas asserted, “Margaret’s a good person.”

In a May 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, Josephs shared why she believed Ruelas appeared to have less of an issue with her than Giudice did in “RHONJ” season 12.

“Louie is clearly more therapeutic because he works on himself. I think Louie can see a bigger picture of I’m sure watching what’s going on and seeing that being authentic and honest and upfront is better and I think when he looks back Teresa is probably like ‘don’t talk to her, don’t say anything. She’s evil, she’s this, she’s that’ and he was probably like ‘hey, maybe if we say it the right way, public opinion of me will be better.’ I think he’s, you know, a little more savvy,” stated the fashion designer.

She also noted that appearing on “RHONJ” was difficult for Ruelas.

“This is not easy for someone who has never been in the public eye before. It’s not. You need a thick skin and for him to be with her and to think that this is going to be easy and everyone is going to like love you is just not going to happen. So I feel like this guy didn’t know what he was in for,” said the Bravo star.

“RHONJ” has been renewed for a thirteenth season.

