RHONJ Star Reveals They Believed Their Role Was Going To Be Decreased in Season 13

Frank Catania has appeared on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since 2019. The father of two revealed that he was unsure if he would continue starring in the Bravo series during a September 2022 interview on RHONJ star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga On Display.”

During the podcast episode, Gorga mentioned that the former lawyer often films with his ex-wife Dolores Catania, who is currently dating Paul “Paulie” Connell. She revealed she was concerned that Frank Catania would no longer film for RHONJ because of Connell’s presence.

“I’m like Dolores is like bringing this new guy around and I can’t loose Frank. We all can’t loose Frank. We all need you to stay in the picture. Are you going to continue – I guess the big question is if Dolores is really serious with this guy are you going to continue to bless us with your presence?” asked Gorga.

The gym owner revealed he had similar concerns before filming the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ.

“Melissa, I have to be honest with you, when Dolores was with Paulie this year, I thought I would be weaned off, it’s the New Jersey Housewives and my connection to the show was Dolores and Dolores now has a significant other who appears on the show, I expected a little bit by a little bit to be weaned off this year. Quite to the opposite, production kept calling me to film and film and film,” shared the father of two.

He went on to say that he would like to be an RHONJ cast member for as long as possible.

“I love filming, come on, you see me out there while we are filming. I just have a good time,” said the former lawyer.

Gorga also teased that fans can expect the Catanias to navigate their friendship in the show’s upcoming season.

“This will play out next year, the relationship, the trials and tribulations that it brings when you both finally kind of find someone else,” said the mother of three.

Dolores Catania Spoke About Her Boyfriend in May 2022

In a May 2022 Page Six interview, Dolores Catania spoke about her current boyfriend. She described Connell as “the voice of reason” and complimented his intellect. The mother of two also noted her beau is well-traveled.

“He’s just really super smart. You know, he grew up in another country, he grew up in Dublin, he came here when he was 20 and he’s just like, you know, he’s lived all over the world,” said the RHONJ star. “He lived in Spain, so he’s very cultured, let’s just say he’s been around the world, around the block, and he’s just really bright. And I’m pretty smart about things but he gives me another perspective on it and he doesn’t agree with me on everything.”

Dolores Catania Celebrated Paul Connell’s Birthday on Instagram in June 2022

On June 27, 2022, Dolores Catania took to Instagram to wish Connell a happy birthday. The post consisted of a compilation video of the Irish native. The clips were paired with the song “La Ritournelle” by Sébastien Tellier.

“Happy Birthday to my real life leprechaun 🍀 the one who stole my heart, my best friend & the guy who is always giving so much of himself. Loved & admired by everyone 🎉🎂 Wishing you all the happiness in the world 🌎 💋 Love you,” read the caption of the post.

