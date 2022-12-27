RHONJ Alum Talks Melissa Gorga: ‘She’s Scared She’s Going To Lose Her Job’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum Kim DePaola, known as Kim D, shared her thoughts about her former castmates during a December 2022 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef. In the interview, DePaola mentioned Teresa Giudice’s ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. As fans are aware, the Gorgas decided to not attend Giudice’s August 6 wedding for undisclosed reasons.

DePaola claimed Melissa is not interested in publically sharing information that could be potentially harmful about Giudice. The former Bravo personality explained she believes that RHONJ stars who have attempted to oppose the mother of four were fired from the series.

“She’s scared she’s going to lose her job. Like anyone else who talked against Teresa, you eventually lose your job,” said DePaola.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Her Relationship With Teresa Giudice in December 2022

Melissa discussed her relationship with her sister-in-law in a December 2022 interview with Pride Today. She asserted it was neither her nor her husband’s intention to have a strained relationship with Giudice. The ENVY Boutique owner also shared she believed the situation is “kind of sad.”

“We always tried to put two feet forward and move forward with family but for some reason it always goes ten feet back. It’s exhausting, I think for both sides and at some point, you’ve got to say listen, I have to worry about my kids, and my husband, and my family and get the toxic out,” explained Melissa.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About RHONJ Season 13

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2022, Giudice discussed the upcoming season of RHONJ, which is set to premiere on February 7, 2023. She teased that viewers will have a better understanding as to why she is unhappy with the Gorgas.

“It’s going to blow your minds away and it’s very sad and I think, everybody’s going to get a true reading of like of wow, people thought a certain way about me,” asserted Giudice. “And then they are going to be like, wow, we were so wrong. Because – I think about – like when you watch to see — you have to have an open mind like I kept my mouth shut a lot, a lot.”

The reality television personality explained she attempted to have a good relationship with her brother while their parents, Antonia Gorga and Giacinto Gorga, were still alive.

“Don’t forget that my parents were around back then so I tried to keep the peace for a long time and now, somebody can only take so much for so long, and that’s not happening anymore like I’m done,” stated the Bravo personality.

In a December 2022 Us Weekly interview, Giudice shared she had difficulty during the production of RHONJ season 13. She clarified, however, that she enjoyed having the opportunity to film her wedding.

“The best time that I’ve ever had filming was my wedding,” shared the RHONJ star. “So like when you see the wedding special, that was the best, thank god.”

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Has ‘No Clue’ if She Will Be Back for Another Season