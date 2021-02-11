Dolores Catania Teases Huge RHONJ Fight

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premiere is only one week away, and it looks like the ladies will be bringing some serious drama. During a recent interview with Us Weekly, star Dolores Catania dished on the upcoming season and even teased a showdown fight between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider. During the recently released trailer, it looks like Giudice makes cheating allegations about Goldschneider’s husband.

“This is a fight that’s going to go down in history,” Catania recently said about the drama that goes down between Giudice and Goldschneider. “And that’s not the only thing in this season. … I’ve never been so excited in five years, about a premiere or a season. … We showed up, like, we got more than we bargained for, more than we expected.”

Catania continued, “I know Teresa very well and I know what happened. It was in the back of her mind. It’s something that she had heard. I believe she heard it. I don’t believe it’s true. I believe she heard it.”

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on February 17 at 9/8c.

Dolores Catania Said That This Season ‘Almost Killed’ the Cast

Even though the ladies filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t mean that this upcoming season is short on fighting and drama. In fact, this season might be more dramatic than ever. “We couldn’t have these big, huge parties [or trips] like we’re used to [and] a lot of the drama would happen at these places,” Catania explained to Us Weekly. “Because the COVID, we didn’t have a lot to work with, but it’s the best season that you’re going to see in a very, very long time because each one of us has our own thing that we’re dealing with. That’s so relatable during the time. [It’s] trying times for everyone, right?”

Catania continued, explaining, “The season almost killed all of us, but the world needs this entertainment right now. I’m telling you the producers at one point were, like, shooken [SIC] up.”

Andy Cohen Is a Fan of the Upcoming Season

Even Andy Cohen thinks that this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is pretty great. During a November episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen said to his guests for the night, Catania and Giudice, about the upcoming season, “I know what happens. I think it’s pretty dramatic and great.” At the time, Catania agreed with Cohen, telling the Bravo host, “I think it’s dramatic and great. And I think that we all have our moments and we all go through a lot of struggles that a lot of people can relate to during this time. I’m very happy with the season.”

And then, during a December 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen praised the upcoming season again. Cohen said to guest Margaret Josephs, “By the way, Marg, I watched the premiere of your show last night and it was spectacular and very dramatic, packed a lot of punch.”

