‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Fans React to Leaked Cast Member

Fans of the “Real Housewives of New York City” are speaking out about the new direction the show is taking.

In March 2022, Bravo host Andy Cohen announced the long-running reality franchise will be getting a major makeover with a totally new cast, while teasing that past cast members, such as Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer could be considered for a second “legacy” series.

“This is a major casting search,” Cohen told Variety of the RHONY reboot earlier this year. “We’re going to be casting all over Manhattan and the boroughs… The thing we always come back to is that our greatest successes — and certainly one of the things that resonated with RHONY in the past — is featuring women who had relationships before joining the show, and we’re going to focus on that going forward. We are interviewing multiple groups of friends.”

Now, one potential “friend” has been leaked and viewers already have a big reaction.

Fashion Influencer Lizzy Savetsky is Reportedly Joining the Cast of RHONY

On August 22, 2022, Page Six reported that fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky will join the cast of the RHONY revamp. Savetsky is married to plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky and she has a large Instagram following.

An insider told the outlet that Bravo is hoping to cast women who are “already strong in the influencer space” and “will be a bit more inspiring and attract the younger audience.” “They’re women who have their own brands, or at least strong Instagram followings,” the source dished.

According to the Sun, Savetsky only recently relocated to New York City after living in Dallas, and she was previously in talks for “The Real Housewives of Dallas.”

In January 2022, Savetsky told D magazine she uses her platform as aninfluencer to educate her followers on her Jewish faith and other topics.

“I use fashion as a way to get people’s attention,” she admitted. “My audience has been incredibly receptive to this new shift. They are thirsty for real content. I think especially where we are in the world right now, it’s not enough to just be a beautiful girl with really expensive pieces and great fashion tastes. We want to see the whole person.”

Fans Reacted to the Rumored RHONY Newbie

On social media, fans had a swift reaction to the potential casting news. Many were put off by the “influencer” label.

“Housewives is already becoming so over produced, the last thing that we need is an influencer on the cast!” one commenter wrote on Reddit.

“Omg no. Wtf are they thinking. We want real New York socialites and housewives. Not influencers who just moved to the city. It’s giving summer house,” another added.

“Not the Zionist influencer… they really couldn’t find someone else to cast?” another asked. “At this point it seems like Bravo is just betting on controversy and social media followers to drive ratings.”

“I just don’t think there’s much appetite amongst Bravo viewers for a Housewives cast full of influencer millennials,” another wrote.

Others predicted the RHONY reboot will be a “flop.”

“I have a feeling this reboot is going to fail spectacularly,” one fan predicted.

“I like my RHONY women geriatric and inextricably linked through old social ties,” another disappointed fan wrote. “I don’t want a young Texan influencer with an Instagram following. I will tune in for legacy but this reboot is a bust for me. I am just grateful that RHONY delivered 12 iconic seasons before it imploded.”

Bravo has not yet officially confirmed Savetsky’s casting on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

