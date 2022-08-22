First New ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Leaked

The first new cast member of the revamped “Real Housewives of New York” has been revealed.

According to Page Six, Fashion influencer Elizabeth “Lizzy” Savetsky is on the books for the new season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lizzy Savetsky Is First New RHONY Castmember Who Will Be ‘More Inspiring & Attract the Younger Audience’

An insider told Page Six that, “Bravo found people aren’t responding as well to the constant bickering and fighting of the [previous] cast. They’re hoping that this new cast will be a bit more inspiring and attract the younger audience.”

Additionally, the source told the outlet that the new cast members are “already strong in the influencer space, and they are more aspirational,” and “they’re women who have their own brands, or at least strong Instagram followings.”

According to Savetsky’s official Instagram account, she’s a mother of three and a “proud jew & Zionist.” She boasts over 200, 000 followers and is married to a plastic surgeon, Ira Savetsky, MD.

She posts frequently about fashion, Judaism, and fitness.

According to an interview with Aish, Savetsky is battling alcoholism.

“It was Shabbat afternoon,” she says of the moment she needed to get help. “I started drinking at the synagogue and then continued at home. We were having guests over and I blacked out while hosting. I don’t remember anything until I woke up the next morning. In that moment I realized I could lose everything. That’s when I was willing to hand everything over to God and give this battle my all.”

She also detailed suffering from anxiety and depression.

“I remember the first night I was in the apartment in Philadelphia and did not have a wine opener,” she told the outlet. “I somehow used a knife to uncork it. I didn’t care how I was going to get that bottle open, but I remember having an intense desire to get into that bottle and drink it. I became very dependent.”

On March 23, 2022, Andy Cohen announced he had a “radical new plan” to revamp the “Real Housewives of New York.”

“There are thousands of stories to tell here,” he told the outlet. “This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

The reboot will include an entirely new cast, according to Cohen. He also said there will be a second show, dubbed by fans as “RHONY: Legacy” which will feature some of the old fan favorites.

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY,” Cohen told the outlet. “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

This is the first official cast member confirmed to appear with rumors of others such as Vera Wang executive Priya Shukla.

Heavy reached out to Savetsky and Bravo for comment but received no response.

