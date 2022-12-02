RHONY Star Says Narrative of the Show ‘Does Need to Change’

Changes are coming to “The Real Housewives of New York.”

In a new article published by W Magazine on Dec. 1, the new cast of “The Real Housewives of New York” got together for a holiday-themed interview and photoshoot but didn’t fail to spill some tea while doing it. While speaking to W, new cast member and former J.Crew president Jenna Lyons revealed that the new ladies are trying to change the direction of the show to make it a bit lighter on the drama and heavier on the fun.

“The narrative does need to change,” Lyons told the outlet. “We all signed up to do this, not to repeat what’s been done, but to actually see if we could do it and still have fun. It doesn’t mean we won’t have moments, but I think we’re all looking for something different.”

In March 2022, Bravo executive Andy Cohen announced to Variety that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be looking a little different next year: the network has decided to split the franchise into two separate shows, one featuring an entirely new group of women, like Lyons, and one featuring “legacy” cast members like Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan. The cast of the new show was announced during BravoCon 2022 while the “legacy” cast has not yet been confirmed publicly.

The new cast of “The Real Housewives of New York” features Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

Andy Cohen Thinks That Fans Will Like the New Direction of ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

While speaking with People at BravoCon 2022 in October, Andy Cohen explained why he thinks viewers will like the new direction that “The Real Housewives of New York” is going in.

“I think that our plan is actually brilliant because we’re allowing people to not only get an entirely new reboot of The Real Housewives of New York, where we’re going to be telling new stories outside of this little postage stamp area on the Upper East Side from these women that we’ve been following for however many years,” Cohen told the outlet at the weekend event.

Cohen continued, “But we’re also going to be able to still be with the women that we love on whatever the legacy show is called. And so, I think it’s the best of all possible worlds for RHONY fans.”

One New ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Member Has Already Left the Show

Originally, influencer Lizzy Savetsky was supposed to be a part of the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot and had started to film with the cast. However, due to the antisemitic hate she was receiving, she announced her departure from the show via Instagram on Nov. 16.

“I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC,” Savetsky wrote in her statement. “As a proud Orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in the series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that was published on Nov. 18, Cohen spoke about Savetsky’s departure.

“Yes, it was all mutual and I can’t really tell you more,” Cohen told the outlet. “I think her statement speaks for itself. I will say that I posted about antisemitism on Twitter last month, and the responses were pretty alarming. I think it’s a scary time right now. I’m a Jewish man myself, obviously. And antisemitism is something that is really problematic right now and upsetting. I think social media particularly is a dangerous place. As a Jewish man, it’s really upsetting.”

