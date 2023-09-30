RHONY Cast Members Debut Eclectic Season 14 Reunion Looks: PHOTOS

The “Real Housewives of New York City” season 14 reunion looks have been released by Bravo.

On September 29, 2023, photos of the reunion ensembles for new cast members Erin Lichy, Ubah Hasan, Jessel Tank, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, and Brynn Whitfield dropped, and details on designers and inspiration were shared by BravoTV.com.

But it wouldn’t be a Real Housewives reunion without armchair fashion critics. The new ladies of New York received plenty of feedback for their inaugural reunion looks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Two RHONY Stars Were Called Out for Their Reunion Fashions

The RHONY cast pulled out all the stops for their first reunion. Cast member Sai De Silva dazzled in a gold long-sleeved LaQuan Smith gown with a high-slit, Bravo shared.

Co-star Jessel Taank was in full glam mode as she rocked a metallic Bluemarine sheath-style dress, while Erin Lichy went in another direction with a pink mini-dress by David Koma.

Ubah Hassan stunned in a glamorous white mesh dress from Harbison, while Brynn Whitfield went for a black velvet off-shoulder gown with puffy sleeves and white lace detail from Alessandra Rich.

Rounding out the lineup was Jenna Lyons, who told BravoTV she didn’t pick out a reunion outfit ahead of time. In an unconventional reunion move, the former J. Crew creative director and president wore blue jeans but dressed them up with a Saint Laurent jacket and tie.

Some fans were confused by the differing reunion looks, with many questioning what the theme was.

“Was the theme ‘dress like you’re going to six different events,’” came a comment from @bravobybetches.

While some commenters applauded the diverse attire — “INDIVIDUALLY — THEY ALL SLAY 👏👏👏,” one fan wrote – other pinpointed their favorites and least favorites.

Whitfield received some flack, with one commenter comparing her to “Little Lord Fauntleroy … with that doiley neckline and dark crushed velvet.” “Brynn looks like she’s going to a prom in the 80’s,” another wrote.

But Lyons’ look was by far the most controversial, especially given her history in the fashion industry. While fans got a look at the designer duds in her closet earlier this season, her more casual reunion look sparked a lot of commentary from fans.

“I’m disappointed in Jenna’s look. Wearing jeans isn’t acceptable for a reunion look in my opinion,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Okay I love all the looks… except Jenna. The jeans is chic for her but literally throws this off,” another wrote.

“Glad to see everyone else understood the assignment other than Jenna 🔥,” another commenter chimed in.

But some fans praised Lyons for going rogue.

“Jenna in jeans was a f****** power move 🔥 😍,” one viewer wrote.

“Jenna F****** Lyons wearing jeans to a reunion?! ICONIC!!!!” came another comment.

The Seating Chart for the RHONY Reunion Also Surprised Fans

The versatile reunion looks weren’t the only surprise for RHONY fans.

A sneak peek at the reunion seating chart was shared by the BravoTV Instagram account, and some viewers were surprised by who scored the coveted seats on either side of host Andy Cohen.

To the surprise of some fans, Erin Lichy got the seat to Cohen’s left and Jessel Taank to his right. Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan were next to Taank, while Jenna Lyons and Sai de Silva were in the seats after Lichy.

Taank later boasted about her prime seat during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on September 24. After WWHL guest Whitfield joked about calling Taank “forgettable,” Taank addressed Cohen with, “I was to your right, wasn’t I?”, in reference to her reunion seat placement. “Well, if forgettable gets you to Andy’s best side, then I’ll be forgettable,” she added.

