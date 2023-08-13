RHOSLC Star Says She Was Excommunicated From Mormon Church

Bravo released the trailer for the forthcoming fourth season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” on August 11, and one of the new Housewives, Monica Garcia, revealed her complicated history with the Mormon church.

While in a conversation with her co-star and “Bad Mormon” author Heather Gay, new cast member Garcia said, “I was married in the temple, and then I was excommunicated.”

The details of Garcia’s ex-communication remain unclear, however fans will be able to learn more about Garcia’s story when new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” begin airing on Bravo on Tuesday, September 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Who is Monica Garcia?

Play

According to her official bio on the Bravo website, Garcia is a mother of four of Portuguese and Colombian heritage who operates her own baby products business. Garcia has a busy personal life as she is “dealing with divorcing her husband for the second time” while also working on her “volatile relationship with her mother”.

Garcia is introduced to the friend group through fellow new Housewife Angie Katsanevas (who appeared in season three in a supporting “friend of” capacity) and makes a big impact based on the teaser trailer, as she is seen telling co-stars Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks “I would f*** John and Seth,” their husbands, respectively.

Garcia shows off multiple sides of herself in the teaser, as in another clip she tearfully admits to buying a bag from the Louis Vuitton store to keep up with her fellow castmates, as she says, “I want to have something, like, nice around them.”

After Garcia shared the season four teaser trailer on her Instagram page on August 4 and fans and followers quickly took to the comment section to share their excitement about her joining the franchise, with commenters leaving messages including, “Welcome to the Housewife Universe Reina! Can’t wait to watch your story unfold! ❄️” and “Loving the representation !!! 🇨🇴🤝🇨🇺!! Can’t wait to see you shine ✨ !!”

Mary Cosby Makes Her Return in RHOSLC Season 4

Not only are two new full-time Housewives joining the cast, one familiar face is returning, as reports came out in February 2023 that former cast member Mary Cosby was slated to return to the series in a “friend of” role for season four. Cosby was a main cast member for the first two seasons of the series but did not appear in season three.

At the time of the announcement, some fans were wary of Cosby’s return, with some online comments calling her “awful” and “uncomfortable”, however following the season four teaser trailer there is a great deal of support for the church leader’s return to Bravo.

“The best thing about housewives like Mary is that they have 0 self-awareness of how funny and outrageous they are. You can’t script characters like her. So happy she’s back!” one user commented on Bravo’s YouTube page.

“Mary is back to save the show. Even as a friend of she deserves a spot in the credits 😁” another user added.

The teaser trailer ends with Gay asking Cosby “Do you think I look inbred?” and Cosby plainly responding “I do.”

READ NEXT: RHONY Star Jessel Taank Responds to Divorce Speculation