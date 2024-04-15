‘Real Housewives’ OG Star Fired by Bravo After 8 Seasons

Another “Real Housewives” star has confirmed that she won’t be returning; Robyn Dixon won’t be back for more seasons of the Potomac franchise.

Dixon joined the franchise in season 1 and has been on full-time ever since. She won’t be returning for season 9, however, as she claims that Bravo didn’t renew her contract.

“I will not be returning for season 9 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,'” Dixon said on her “Reasonably Shady” podcast. “It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, ‘Ooh I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision,” she added.

Fans Reacted to Robyn Dixon’s Exit From RHOP on Reddit

Shortly after Dixon’s podcast episode was released, dozens of fans took to Reddit to react.

“Like I’m happy about this but I have also given up on this show after last season. Maybe I’ll come back but idk sigh. Just wish Gizelle would leave,” one person wrote.

“Glad to hear it! I used to like her, but her and Juan have become insufferable. Her (verbally) attacking Chris at the reunion was messed up,” someone else added.

“Good. This season she had so many opportunities to redeem herself and have a storyline. Failed. Bye bye,” a third comment read.

“They probably gave her this season to redeem herself, be open and honest and hold Juan accountable and instead she doubled down. In the words of Ken, goodbye Robyn,” a fourth Redditor said.

Robyn Dixon Thanked Fans for Their Support

Dixon seems to be okay with Bravo’s decision not to bring her back for season 9.

“I’m okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I’ve had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show,” she said on her podcast.

“Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day 1. I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself,” she added.

Dixon isn’t the only RHOP star who won’t be returning for season 9, either. In March, Candiace Dillard Bassett told People magazine that she’s leaving the show.

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac,’ I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey. With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP,” she told the outlet.

