Popular ‘Real Housewives’ Star Confirms She Will Return for Another Season

On April 12, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore confirmed that she will be returning to the series for season 16.

“I may be Gone With the Wind Fabulous, but I’m not Going anywhere,” Moore captioned a video on Instagram, adding the hashtags, “#sweet16 #RHOA #kenyamoore #kenya #teamtwirl #muva #longeststandingpeach.”

Moore is the second RHOA star confirmed to be returning for another season amid rumors that the cast is going to get a complete overhaul. Porsha Williams will also be on season 16 in a full-time role.

Fans Reacted to Kenya Moore’s Big News

Back in February, Moore spoke with ET about her future on RHOA — but she played coy.

“If I get an offer — if I have an offer — you’ll know it when Bravo announces it,” she told the outlet.

Moore first joined RHOA on season 5 and stayed on in a full-time role through season 10. She then decided to walk away from the show ahead of season 11.

“Everything has its season. You can’t have one, single job forever, for the rest of your life, at least most people don’t. You have to follow your heart, and in this time where I just feel liberated, you know?” she told ET. “I feel like when it’s time for me to move on, I’ll just know, and it’ll be a happy moment. It won’t be sad. It will mean that I am taking a step in a different direction, and I would hope that everyone would support me in that,” she added.

Moore returned for season 12 and hasn’t looked back. Now that she’s continuing on for season 16, many fans are excited.

“There’s no ATL without Kenya Moore! Welcome back queen,” read one comment.

“As long as you are here, we will be watching! Congratulations,” someone else wrote.

“Yasssssss! Kenya always gives you MOORE than what you’re looking FOR!! Sweet 16!!! Now Twirl,” a third Instagram user added.

Porsha Williams’ Role on RHOA Was Confirmed in February

Moore will join Williams for season 16.

Williams was the first “Real Housewives” star to be confirmed for the next season of the Atlanta franchise.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!” she said in a statement shared by the network in February 2024.

Around the same time of the announcement, reports surfaced that Williams had filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia. Fans are looking forward to seeing some of that drama play out on season 16 of RHOA.

Obviously excited for what’s to come, Williams commented on Moore’s big news on Instagram.

“Sweet 16. Twirl on that,” she wrote in the comments section of Moore’s post.

Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss announced her decision to part ways with the franchise earlier this year.

“I’ve been going back and forth and I think because they gave us such a long break, I had a lot of time to do other things and I’ve got some big announcements to make coming soon, so yeah,” Kandi told ET in early February. “I mean, I love the girls, they’re my friends, I’m still gonna see them and hang out with them. And Bravo is my family, I love them as well, but you know,” she added.

It’s unclear when Season 16 of RHOA will begin filming.

