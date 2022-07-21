Real Housewives Star & Family Mourn After Her Son Dies Unexpectedly

A “Real Housewives” star is mourning the loss of her 27-year-old son, who died unexpectedly on July 5, 2022.

Ronnie Stevenson, who appeared on two seasons of “The Real Housewives of Vancouver,” announced her son Houston Stevenson’s death on Instagram.

“My Beautiful Beautiful boy. My BEST friend. The true love of my life !! My Heart and Soul have gone with yours!! There are no words. I am decimated, my child how will I I ever live with out you. I cannot walk. I cannot eat. I cannot think, Our lives will NEVER be the Same. The world lost the most BEAUTIFUL Human that has ever walked the face of this Earth. Dear Lord what has happened. Noooooooo !!!! I need you. I love you with every breath I take. I LOVE YOU !!! Momma Loves you. God help me,” she wrote on July 6, 2022.

On July 9, 2022, the family released a formal statement.

“This week, our family has faced unimaginable shock, grief and sadness over the loss over our beautiful and beloved son Houston to an unexpected & tragic accident. On behalf our entire family we want to thank you for the tremendous outpouring of love support and prayers we have received from around the world. We ask for your continued prayers and for the privacy of our family as we navigate through this most difficult time,” the statement read.

On July 20, 2022, Houston’s family and friends gathered to remember his life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Houston’s Memorial Service Was Live-Streamed

Play

Houston Kenneth Stevenson February 25, 1995 – July 5, 2022 (full service) Full service for Houston Kenneth Stevenson from St John's Shaughnessy Anglican church. The service leaflet is available at stjohnsshaughnessy.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/20220720-Funeral-Houston-Stevenson-c.pdf The homily from the service and a remembrance is available at youtu.be/PP_HY9N4V1A St John's Shaughnessy: sjs.net Donate to St John's Shaughnessy: stjohnsshaughnessy.org/donate/ 2022-07-21T08:53:17Z

A post about Houston’s celebration of life was shared on Ronnie’s Instagram account on July 15, 2022. The service was held at St John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver and was made available on live stream for those who wished to be a part of the day but were unable to make it to the church.

The casket was wheeled into the church surrounded by those who were closest to Houston. Ronnie was seen walking behind the casket wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Many people in attendance were visibly upset, many seen wiping their eyes as the casket made its way to the altar.

“Houston. . . the light changed when he walked into a room, even when his voice was

silent. There was a spirit so bright, a soul so deep, and a powerful yearning to own his dreams. All who knew and loved Houston believed he was destined for greatness. Houston was a gentleman, with the kindest heart. He was our Golden Boy,” read an excerpt from the service leaflet.

Houston’s Sister Charis Did a Reading During the Service

Houston was incredibly close to his family, including his siblings. Houston’s sister Charis was one of the readers at her brother’s celebration of life service. She stood at a podium on the altar and read Psalm 23.

On July 6, 2022, Charis posted about her brother’s death on Instagram.

“People say grief comes in stages and eventually with time, the pain of loosing a loved one fades. Im not sure if I am supposed to find comfort in these words or if it is these exact words that scare me most about losing you. I know people say it’s important to move on, to go on with your life and be the best version of your self, to make your passed love ones proud. But I don’t understand this. I don’t understand the Idea of moving on after something like this,” part of her caption read.

Ronnie shared her feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Charis I read and re read your Gorgeous post. So well articulated and I agree with every thing you said. Time will not heal me or this. I don’t know how to move on. I understand I am decimated. I love you so so much,” she wrote.

