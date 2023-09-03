RHONY Star Teases Tension With Brynn Whitfield Months After Filming

Sai De Silva is still on the outs with Brynn Whitfield.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” newcomers had a falling out during filming for the revamped 14th season of the Bravo reality show, and things still aren’t resolved as they get set to film their first reunion.

In August 2023, DeSilva gave an update in an interview with The Daily Mail, telling the outlet, “Friends have tension sometimes. Things can go south and there are things that we have to work out.”

Sai De Silva Said Brynn Whitfield Broke Her Trust

De Silva, 42, and Whitfield, 36, were close friends earlier in the season. After Whitfield opened up about her broken family, DeSilva hosted a “Brynnsgiving” dinner for her, which was also attended by co-stars Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Ubah Hassan.

But something went awry later during filming. DeSilva has yet to share exactly what Whitfield did to upset her, but described it as “ a breach of trust.”

“Brynn’s just a party girl. She likes to have fun. Maybe she’s had a few cocktails and just let some of the secrets slip out,” De Silva teased.

The social media influencer admitted that her dynamic with Whitfield “has definitely changed” and that neither of them are ”making an effort” to reconcile.

“I think it’s something that we need to chat about, which will eventually chat about. But just a bit of space for now,” she added, noting that she thinks they will work it out at the RHONY reunion, which is set to film soon, per a post on X shared by Andy Cohen.

The Moment Sai DeSilva Gets Upset With Brynn Whitfield Will be Shown on RHONY This Season

Play

RHONY fans previously saw Whitfield describe DeSilva as one of her best friends, but amid the falling out, De Silva told Us Weekly, “By the end of this [season], we are not best friends.”

De Silva added that the falling out was over “something completely different [than what’s expected], then teased, “Let’s just say she can’t hold a secret.”

Whitfield responded to DeSilva’s comments about their friendship during an appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live” in August 2023.

“I was a little bummed out because I adore Sai,” Whitfield said, per BravoTV.com. “It’s gonna be interesting to see the secret that she’s referring to [and] who said it first on camera.”

Fans saw a sneak peek of what spawned the friends’ drama in the mid-season trailer for RHONY. In one scene, De Silva called Whitfield out for repeating something she shared with her in confidence.

“She didn’t tell mem Sai told me,” Whitfield said in the clip. “She said it on camera.”

But a livid De Silva screamed, “It was not on f****** camera!”

De Silva previously told Page Six she had “tension” with Whitfield toward the end of filming for the rebooted Bravo series. “There were just some things that I kind of told her that I wish she wouldn’t have said,” she said. “I shouldn’t have shared it.”

The RHONY star added that by sharing the secret information with Whitfield, she felt they had their own “circle of trust,” which Whitfield then broke.

“I was very disappointed,” De Silva said, before adding of Whitfield, “I think she’s fine with being out of the circle.”

