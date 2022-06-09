Fans Think Sandra Bullock Looks Like ‘Real Housewives’ Star in New Pic

A photo of Sandra Bullock is making the rounds on Twitter after fans compared her to a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

The photo of Bullock was shared on Twitter to promote her new movie, “Bullet Train” but fans were distracted by the resemblance to Lisa Rinna.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Think New Photo Is Uncanny Resemblance to RHOBH Star ‘We Could Replace Lisa Rinna With Sandra Bullock & Nobody Would Know’

“Baby that’s Lisa Rinna,” a fan tweeted. “Is that a Lisa Rinna 20yo hair-style joke?” a fan replied to the tweet. “Bullock was getting her Rinna wig on …”

“She wishes she had 1 centimeter of talent of Sandra. Lmao, Rinna can’t even get a diaper commercial anymore,” someone wrote.

A fan joked that the screengrab was a still from a reunion show, writing, “Lisa Rinna & Yolanda Hadid (RHOBH S6 Reunion).”

“Not our good sis Sandra in this Lisa Rinna wig,” another fan tweeted.

“Sandra Bullock has officially been cast as Lisa Rinna in the upcoming biopic ‘RINNA.’ In theaters 2024,” a fan joked putting the two photos side by side.

“giving lisa rinna DOWN,” someone else wrote.

“we could replace Lisa Rinna with Sandra Bullock and nobody would know,” a fan tweeted.

This isn’t the first time the pair have been compared. In 2019 several fans tweeted that Rinna looked like the A-list actress when she started to wear different wigs.

“@lisarinna that hairdo made you look like #SandraBullock !!! #RHOBH” someone tweeted in May 2019.

Another fan tweeted, “How does lisa rinna with her hair pulled back look like sandra bullock??” around the same time in 2019.

“Awwwww I love it long! I’ve been wondering for years what Lisa would look like with long hair. She giving us those good Sandra Bullock hair,” someone said as early as January 2018.

Lisa Rinna Is Reliving the Death of Her Mother Lois as the Episode of RHOBH From That Time Is Finally Airing

Lois died following a stroke in November 2019 but that time period is being shown on the show’s latest episode.

“She was 93-and-a-half. You knew it was coming, but you want to keep your love one alive if you can,” Rinna said in her confessional on the show as she discussed the decision to not keep her mother alive with extraordinary measures. “No feeding tube, no resuscitation. Nothing.”

She was later show explaining the decision through tears, “The hardest decision in that moment was… making a decision to not keep her alive. It’s really hard.”

Lois was a staple on the show, a favorite amongst fans and even the other housewives who often included her in ladies lunches and other events.

“The world loved her and to be able to have shared her with the world is a great gift. I hold that very close to my heart,” Rinna said on the show. “She was such a good, good human being. She was just such a light. I’m pretty lucky that I come from that.”

Prior to the show airing, Rinna posted an Instagram Story on her thoughts as the episode approached.

“Grief is a tricky little devil. in a week or so, my Mom will pass on the show and I am not looking forward to reliving this but I’m trying to accept what is,” she wrote. “I find it so interesting that rage has been so ever present for me during this time. I wonder if any of you have felt like that during the grieving process? I am having a very hard time but I’m trying to just allow space for all of the feelings.”

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Deletes Twitter Account Due to ‘Trolls’