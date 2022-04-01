Scheana Shay Compares Fiancé Brock Davies to RHONJ Star

There might be more similarities between “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “Vanderpump Rules” than fans may think.

During a March 25 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana Shay, the “Vanderpump Rules” star compared her fiancé, Brock Davies, to Teresa Giudice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas. During this past season of “Vanderpump Rules,” many of Shay’s cast members questioned Davies’ past, and the ladies on “The Real Housewies of New Jersey” have been doing the same to Ruelas, which Shay drew a comparison to.

“I feel like Luis and Brock are having a very similar first season where it’s like, you know, you have a good guy who is supportive of you being a public figure and being a part of a reality show,” Shay explained during the podcast episode. “And then the women on the show just come for them.”

Shay continued, “Brock and I sit back and we watched the show and he’s like, ‘I want to like reach out to Luis and just be like, man, I get it,’ because he had such a rough go his first season, and now we’re seeing that with him as well. It’s just like, people’s past is their past.”

Giudice Claimed That Ruelas Does Not Like Being in the Spotlight

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in January 2022, Giudice claimed that her fiance does not like being in the spotlight, even though some of her cast members might think otherwise.

“I know people are like, ‘Oh, he loves the spotlight…’ No, he does not,” Giudice told the outlet at the time. “He’s so not into any of this. He fell in love with Teresa Giudice, and obviously Teresa Giudice is on a reality TV show — not that he wanted to find someone that was on a reality TV show. You can’t help who you fall in love with, unfortunately, and I’m grateful that he was supportive of what I do, because I know a lot of the Housewives that are single — and I hear from them — as soon as they meet a guy and they hear that they’re on a reality show, they don’t want nothing to do with it…”

Giudice continued, “And trust me, from being in the spotlight, it’s not fun. And being in the public eye? You’re being scrutinized and all that, and it’s not fun. That’s why I’m very overprotective of him. Obviously, I love him. It’s not something he signed up for. He loves me. And that’s it.”

Another Bravo Star Also Drew Similarities Between Ruelas and a Star’s Ex

It looks like Shay isn’t the only Bravo star who has noticed certain traits in Ruelas. During a March 21 episode of the Two T’s In a Pod podcast, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge compared Vicki Gunvalson’s ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, to Ruelas.

“I learned my lesson with Vicki when she was dating Brooks,” Judge explained. “I knew he was not a good guy, I know he wasn’t the guy for her, but I spoke out about it and it backfired in my face. At the end of the day, obviously, I was right, but it was so cringey the things he would do and say and the multiple cards. Luis is doing the exact same thing that Brooks would do to Vicki.”

During season 10 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Ayers was accused of faking his cancer diagnosis. At the time, many of the ladies believed that Gunvalson was in on it.

