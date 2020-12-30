Fans Rip Into Shannon Beador

Fans are ripping into Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador on Instagram after she posted that she and her family traveled from California to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for vacation.

On December 25, Beador posted herself with her daughters as well as her best friend’s family enjoying dinner in Cabo. In the caption, Beador defended her travels, writing, “Haven’t been away with all 3 of my girls for a few years now. Enjoying it all and we are being safe to follow all COVID protocol. Merry Christmas to all!!!”

A few days later, Beador posted another photo from Cabo, this time showing her three daughters wearing matching headbands. In the caption, Beador defended herself again, writing, “We tested for Covid before our trip and have antibodies. We are being safe. Girls are sitting away from anyone. Please be kind…”

However, despite all of Beador’s disclaimers, fans were still upset with her decision to travel during a pandemic. Currently, many regions in the state of California are on a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus.

Fans Slammed Shannon Beador in the Instagram Comments

On Instagram, many fans criticized Beador for traveling in the comment section. “Not a good look traveling and flaunting it while so many are suffering right now,” one user wrote. Another wrote, “It’s deeply irresponsible to post a public picture that not only illustrates your decision to blatantly ignore the advice of scientists and medical professionals, but also encourages your audience to use negative COVID tests as a permission slip to travel for pleasure during a global pandemic. Your choice to vacation while your home city battles a 0% ER capacity is not just ignorant and disrespectful to the healthcare workers fighting to keep us safe, but a truly shortsighted and potentially dangerous one for you and your family.”

Some Real Housewives fans also came for Beador on Twitter. One fan tweeted, “I love how Shannon Baby Beador cries and screams on #RHOC about how devastated she is that her kids gave her COVID, all about her lung scar tissue etc but is now on vacation in Cabo.”

Shannon Beador Had the Coronavirus Over the Summer

In July 2020, Beador revealed in an Instagram post that she and her three daughters had contracted COVID-19. “This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4,” Beador wrote in the caption of the post. “The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected.”

During this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, viewers will also get a look into Beador’s battle with the coronavirus, as it was documented for the show. While appearing on an October episode of Watch What Happens Live, Beador opened up about her and her daughter’s experience with the virus. “None of us have any symptoms,” Beador explained at the time, according to Bravo. “I think everyone had different symptoms. One couldn’t taste or smell, one had more chest pain, I had headaches. It just varied from person to person.”

