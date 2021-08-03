Shannon Beador in Jeopardy of Being Fired From RHOC: Report

Shannon Beador might be the last of the “Tres Amigas” to be fired from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

According to new court documents obtained by The Blast, Beador’s ex-husband, David Beador, does not want their 17-year-old daughters, Stella and Adeline, to be filmed on this season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” This poses a huge problem for Beador, as she claimed in the documents that she would be let go from the franchise if she is not able to film with her daughters inside her home.

“The filming of the Show is my primary career and is part of and supportive of my primary income source, for which I use said income to care for my children,” Beador said, according to The Blast. “If my children do not film on the show, I will be in violation of my contract and will lose my job, and thus my ability to earn income.”

In an opposition which was filed by Beador’s ex-husband, he explained that he does not want to “expose” his new wife and family to the reality show. However, there is one way that Beador would be able to film with their daughters, and that is if she promises not to say any disparaging comments about her ex-husband and his family this season, according to the outlet.

“I find it very troubling that these proposed limitations are not acceptable with the (Shannon) and/or her counsel considering the fact that (Shannon) and I both have joint legal custody,” Beador wrote in his opposition, according to The Blast. “It is also concerning to me that these narrowly tailored limitations are not acceptable with the (Shannon) and/her counsel because it gives me the feeling that she does in fact intend on referencing either myself, my new wife, and our new daughter during the filming of this 16th season. This Is absolutely not acceptable to me.”

The battle will be settled in court, according to the outlet.

Beador and Her Ex-Husband Do Not Have a Good Relationship

In 2017, Beador filed for divorce from her ex-husband as he was unfaithful to her, which was documented on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” In 2020, Beador’s ex-husband got married to Lesley Cooke, and the two welcomed a baby girl together in January 2021. However, even though they’ve both moved on, Beador doesn’t seem to have a great relationship with him since the divorce.

“He has no interest in co-parenting with me, which is sad,” Beador told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020 about her ex. “He doesn’t. He has his own description, I guess, of what type of person I am. I don’t agree with it, so it is what it is. I wish him happiness, he is engaged and he’s having a baby, so that’s great, good for him.”

There Will Be Some Major Changes on the Upcoming Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

The upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” will be quite different from last year, as the network has fired Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. Replacing them will be former RHOC star Heather Dubrow, as well as a few new ‘wives.

“I’m excited about meeting Heather because we have some mutual friends and the only thing I’ve heard about her were good things,” Emily Simpson told E! News in June 2021. “I’m excited about their being new girls because I really feel like we need some fresh Orange County faces that have fabulous lives, husbands and careers.”

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production.

