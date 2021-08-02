Lawyer Believes Erika Jayne’s Statements on RHOBH Are ‘Inconsistent’ & Will Be Investigated

Although Erika Girardi has revealed a lot about her divorce and ongoing legal troubles during this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” it may come back to bite her.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Ronald Richards, a lawyer currently investigating the bankruptcy case of Girardi Keese, says that he will be using Girardi’s “inconsistent” statements from the show in court, and maybe even some of her costars’ statements. “There’s a lot of inconsistent statements and admissions made by the non-scripted actors that we’re putting together to use in court,” Richards told the outlet on July 30, 2021.

Richards continued, “There’s a lot of things we’re still trying to uncover. We are going to be deposing her (Erika) at some point, but I want to get all the documents first. What’s important right now is following the money.”

On July 30, Richards also told Page Six that, “The show is a treasure trove of self-authenticating admissions from non-scripted actors who did not anticipate that many months later those statements would come back to haunt them or that they would be investigated.”

Currently, Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is facing multiple lawsuits that accuse him of misappropriating millions of dollars in client funds for many years.

Girardi Has Filed a Motion to Remove Richards From Her Case

According to June 2021 court documents obtained by People, Girardi and her legal team have filed a motion to remove Richards as the special counsel to the trustee in the bankruptcy case, as they claim that Richards has been making damaging statements about the star on his social media platforms.

According to People, the motion alleges that “Richards has engaged in vicious, conclusory, and speculative public vilification – all without evidence, which even if it existed, should and must be presented to and adjudicated by this Court.”

The documents also explain that Girardi “is not a media fiction. She is a real person with rights, including the right to be treated fairly in these proceedings based on actual evidence and the law.”

Girardi Has Maintained That Her Divorce Is Not a ‘Sham’

So far on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi has maintained that her divorce was real and not a “sham” in order to hide assets.

“How do you think I am?” Girardi tearfully told costars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna during the July 14, 2021 episode. “This sucks so bad. The things that are being said are just wrong. People are believing them and they’re everywhere and it’s terrible and I’m here by myself …You know what’s being said is just insane. That my divorce is a sham. No one cares about the facts.”

Later in the episode, Girardi also told Richards, “Nobody wants to be in the position I’m in right now. It is really unenviable. Being the possible target of a federal criminal investigation is like, not cool. To have all those things said about you which are not true, and then to have everyone, basically, question everything. It’s lonely and it’s quiet and you would be shocked by how quickly people turn on you.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

