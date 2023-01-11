‘Real Housewives’ Star Confirms Split 5 Months After Jeff Lewis’ Prediction

A “Real Housewives of Orange County” star is single again after her boyfriend of more than three years broke off their relationship. Shannon Beador and John Janssen began dating in 2019 and things appeared to be going extremely well for them until recently. He suddenly ended their relationship in December 2022.

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming,” Beador told People magazine of the split. “We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story. He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating,” she continued, adding that she was completely “blindsided” and explaining that she’s “never loved anyone like” she loved Janssen.

Janssen Didn’t Think That He & Beador Were ‘Right for Each Other’

Janssen responded to People magazine’s request for comment and explained that the decision to end things with Beador was extremely difficult for him.

“I’ve been in pain over it,” he says. “It’s sad because I love Shannon very much. I have loved her more deeply than any woman in my life. She’s one of a kind; so funny and generous and full of life and adventurous. We have a connection that’s unlike anything I’ve ever had. And I know that for as long as I live, I’ll never meet anyone like her again. But that doesn’t mean we’re right for each other for the rest of our lives.”

Beador and Janssen celebrated their 3-year anniversary on June 21, 2022.

“Three years ago today John Janssen and I had our first date and I sang karaoke for the first time! It seems like yesterday, yet I can’t imagine life without you! Happy three years sweetheart,” Beador captioned an Instagram post.

Beador has not made mention of the split on social media and Janssen’s Instagram account is private. The two did try to work it out after the split, but they just couldn’t find their way back to one another.

Jeff Lewis Didn’t Think Beador & Janssen Would Last

Interestingly, Jeff Lewis previously predicted that Beador and Janssen would end up breaking things off. In August 2022, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Lewis was asked about Beador’s relationship.

“I’m good friends with Shannon Beador and they just asked me, ‘Do you see Shannon Beador and John Janssen going the distance?’ Okay? And I answered no, but I have to tell you, I think they have a nice relationship. Do I know how long it’s gonna last? It could be five years, five months, I have no idea, but I just feel like not everyone is gonna stay together long-term,” he explained on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live the next day.

“So now all of a sudden everyone’s like, ‘What do you know?’ I don’t know anything. I just, if someone were to ask me, if you take all my friends and ask me about their relationships. Do you see them together forever? Nine out of ten, I’m gonna say no,” he added. He said that Beador wasn’t too happy with his response and he apologize to her at the time.

Lewis insists he didn’t have any insight or knowledge about the relationship and that he was simply responding with the idea that many relationships just don’t end up working out.

