‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Hints at Feud With Heather Dubrow

Shannon Beador has starred on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” since its eighth season. The reality television personality will appear in the show’s upcoming sixteenth season, premiering on December 1, 2021.

As fans of “RHOC” are aware, Heather Dubrow is returning to the hit Bravo series for season 16 after being absent from the show for five years. The season 16 trailer hinted at the fact that Dubrow and Beador may have some issues with each other in the new episodes.

Shannon Beador Spoke About Her Relationship With Heather Dubrow in November 2021

During a November 2021 interview with Access Hollywood, Beador suggested she had feud with Dubrow. She explained that she experienced “a lot of changes” while filming season 16.

“I was thinking about it the other day, for the second year in a row I’m coming back on the show with not a lot of close friends so that was interesting. Although I do have a history with Heather, which ended well, so I was really excited that she was coming back,” shared the reality television star.

While speaking to Access Hollywood, she revealed that she and Dubrow had a rocky relationship during the production of “RHOC” season 16. However, she did not specify exactly why she had issues with her co-star.

“I was super excited for Heather to join the cast and then things happened. And there was a girl on the show that — you are kidding me, you can’t even script that kind of thing and so we started the season at odds. And that was like the furthest thing from what I wanted so there you go. And honestly it’s something else. That’s all I can say,” said Beador.

The 57-year-old also shared some information about the new “RHOC” star Noella Bergener.

“She’s definitely an open book. And she has a lot — the viewers are going to be able to see her go through a lot of devastation. I mean I have a lot of empathy for her. She’s been through a lot and she did it on camera and it’s tough, especially when you haven’t done it before,” said Beador.

Heather Dubrow Discussed Her Return to ‘RHOC’

In a November 2021 interview with Daily Blast LIVE, Heather Dubrow spoke about her return to “RHOC.”

“Timing is everything and I think as I’ve gotten older I’ve gotten better at listening to the universe and it seemed like the right time for many reasons and if you had asked me a couple years ago, you know, the answer was I would never say never, but you know, I feel like I’ve checked that box. I think that I really did want to show our family, our version of what a normal family looks like and you know, try and help people and come back a-swinging,” said the reality television personality.

Dubrow also revealed that she has tuned out negative opinions about herself.

“I think I’m at a point in my life where I am just reading the good stuff and accepting the good things and sort of playing the cards in front of me. I was excited to come back, I didn’t re-watch old episodes, I haven’t seen the show since I left and I was looking forward to reconnecting with Shannon, and also meeting some new friends,” shared the Bravo star.

Subscribe to the Heavy on Real Housewives newsletter here.

READ NEXT: ‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Blasts Andy Cohen